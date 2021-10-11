Fall is here. Cooler weather, hayrides, smells of cinnamon and spice welcome Blount Home Education Association students into the autumn season. Many homeschool families take advantage of fall fun festivities.
Ayla Shreve, a ninth-grader, enjoys the cool, crisp air as she takes her studies outdoors. Her family creates outdoor unit studies, family games and pumpkin patch activities in the autumn season. Another exciting opportunity for the family is an upcoming BHEA field trip to Oakes Farm. Selecting the perfect pumpkin and roaming the farm makes a beautiful memory. Families make colorful foliage wreaths, share creativity through leaf mobiles and carve the perfect pumpkin.
For Ayla, fall means the beginning of rehearsal for “The Nutcracker,” performed by the Appalachian Ballet Company. Ayla has been privileged to participate in “The Nutcracker” for six years and looks forward to this year’s production.
Student Council representatives for the 2021-22 year have been selected and have begun making fun plans. Student Council representatives are Eden Carnes, Conner Cain, Lauren Dubes, Will Dubes, Ethan Elder, Devon Folsom, Maya Hessick, Meredith Hoffman, Isabelle Hunter and Sophie Wright.
Clubs and activities allow BHEA members to discover new passions and hobbies, nurture life skills and overcome challenges. BHEA offers a variety of clubs that move beyond the Enrichment program. 4-H, American Heritage Girls, National Honor Society, Science Bowl, Science Olympiad and Scouts have begun the new year.
Dual enrollment classes and round tables are available to help homeschool students make the transition into college. There is a flurry of college applications to mail and much anticipation when it comes to checking the mail.
Olken Jinks, a 12 grader, is looking forward to college. Olken would like to become a humanitarian architect to build stronger and better buildings for people living in places hit by earthquakes and natural disasters, particularly his home country of Haiti.
Olken’s journey began when he was a small child in Thomazeau, Haiti. He would often build miniature houses with scraps and sticks. Olken had a rare heart condition called Tetralogy of Fallot and was brought to the United States. Olken studied the English language and used art to bridge the gap between cultures and communicate with English friends.
Olken says, “Truly, art was a way to communicate when words were not as quick.” His love for art has continued to grow. Olken, now an American Citizen, says “I am grateful for my heart condition because it has given me a new life in America and a clear perspective on how people live in the rest of the world. Furthermore, I understand what it is like to struggle with everyday life and health, and I want to help. I want to be a humanitarian architect using my hardship, background, identity, and gifts in art to help others build successful lives in Haiti and around the world.”
