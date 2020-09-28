Blount County Community Action Agency will begin accepting applications for the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) on Oct. 1 for the program year 2020-2021. This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency.
LIHEAP is designed to assist the elderly, disabled, those with high energy burdens and the lowest of income households offset the high cost of energy. To apply for the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program households must be within the 60% State Median income. Applicants can come by Blount County Community Action Agency and pick up an application or call 865-983-8411 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday to have an application sent by email, US mail or clients can go to the BCCAA website and download the application at blountcaa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.