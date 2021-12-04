Thanks to Blount County Animal Center’s animal control officers and veterinarian, Dr. Michelle Williams, a very lucky cat is enjoying his first Christmas at home with his owner in three years.
In mid-July, Blount County animal control officers found a cat named Castiel lying on the side of a road in Blount County.
The cat was near death — severely emaciated, dehydrated, anemic, and covered in fleas and maggots. Part of his tail had been severed.
At Blount County Animal Center, Williams examined the pitiful tabby-Siamese mix and wondered if euthanasia would be the most humane response.
“It would have been a justifiable medical call just to let him go,” she said.
But then Williams discovered the injured cat had a microchip.
It was registered to Britni Storm Hakala with a Knoxville address and a local phone number, now disconnected. The microchip data indicated the cat was 6 years old … and had been reported deceased three years ago.
Saving Castiel’s life — and returning him to his long-lost owner — became Williams’ mission.
From the address listed on the microchip data, Williams guessed Castiel’s owner had been a UT student. Doing some internet sleuthing, she found a “Britni Storm McCuiston” (Hakala, it turned out, was her then-married name) on a list of UT graduates from 2015.
A little more searching led Williams to McCuiston’s Facebook page. The page confirmed that McCuiston, who now lives in New Hampshire where she works as a bench scientist at Pfizer, was a Tennessee native and a UT graduate.
Williams sent McCuiston a message via Facebook, paving the way for the eventual reunion.
Rewind to beginning
In 2016, while still living in Knoxville, McCuiston visited Young-Williams Animal Shelter. When a little kitten climbed into her lap and head butted her, she was smitten.
“I brought him home with me,” McCuiston said. She named the friendly fuzzball Castiel, after an angel on the TV show “Supernatural.”
McCuiston said Castiel and her other cat, Millicent, were great companions and a huge source of comfort, especially while she was going through her divorce.
By 2018, McCuiston had moved to Anderson County, Tennessee. One day, not long before she relocated to New Hampshire, McCuiston and her cats were on the balcony of her second-floor apartment. Castiel jumped off and ran into some nearby woods.
McCuiston searched for Castiel for three days — until she discovered a dead cat that looked just like her pet. She buried the dead cat and said her goodbyes.
Weeks later, after moving to New Hampshire, McCuiston discovered she’d missed a phone call from Young-Williams. Their message said someone had found Castiel, very much alive, and brought him to the shelter as a stray.
McCuiston called the shelter but discovered the cat had already been adopted by someone else. Though elated Castiel was still alive, McCuiston again said her goodbyes, figuring her cat was now someone else’s pet.
What happened in the interim is a mystery. Castiel may have had other homes, but his microchip data was never updated. And, given his bedraggled condition, Castiel had apparently been on the run for a while.
Home again
After their first contact, Williams and McCuiston communicated almost every day until Castiel was well enough to make the trip to New Hampshire.
Much of the cost of Castiel’s care — like a lot of the routine and extraordinary medical care required by animals that pass through Blount County Animal Center — was covered by the Smoky Mountain Animal Care Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps fund the county facility.
Castiel’s care included a bone marrow biopsy, time in an oxygen cage to improve wound healing, various medications to treat anemia, infections, heartworms, ringworm, and surgery to repair his tail.
Wanting to thank Williams and the shelter for saving Castiel’s life and reuniting them, McCuiston started a GoFundMe page that chronicled the cat’s journey. It raised more than $800. McCuiston donated part of the money to the Blount County Animal Center and is using the rest to pay for Castiel’s ongoing medications and care.
On Oct. 16, after caring for Castiel for three months, Williams drove eight hours to personally return Castiel to his owner. The reunion took place at a hotel in Pennsylvania, the midway point between here and McCuiston’s home in Hudson, New Hampshire.
“I’d cared for him so long, I felt a little possessive of him,” Williams said. “I wanted to protect him to the very end and see this thing through.”
After a slightly nervous reunion in the hectic hotel lobby, Castiel snuggled up next to McCuiston in the car for the ride back to New Hampshire.
McCuiston said Castiel is much like she remembers him: he responds to his name, still loves to head-butt, and still prefers salmon-flavored cat food, the kind with chunks, not pate. He is becoming reacquainted with his old buddy, Millicent, and is cautiously getting to know his new feline housemates, Blue Cheese, Lilith, and Ruby Jo.
For Williams, the happy ending has provided a special bit of holiday cheer: “It was well worth all the time and effort to get them reunited,” she said. “Castiel is going to have his best life now.”
