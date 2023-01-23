The town where Josie Messoria Sevelius grew up, with a population hovering at 1,000, means more to her than her years living in Hawaii, visiting Paris, New York City and the Golden Gate Bridge.
This mom of three and current resident of North Carolina is already making plans to come back to the place that she really never left — at least in her heart. Just over the Blount County line in Loudon County sits Greenback, and by the end of the year, Josie said that’s where she wants to land.
She is the daughter of Greenback Mayor Dewayne Birchfield, the wife of a Marine with three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. This world traveler also became a writer of children’s books. Called “The Most Colorful Butterfly” and “The Most Colorful Butterfly Goes on Vacation,” they tell Josie’s story of life’s gifts and turmoils, through the eyes of a butterfly.
Greenback Diner
Look closely and you’ll see that Greenback has its rightful place on the pages of the books. A “Welcome to Greenback” sign is evident in the first one. In the second, Josie adds one of her favorite gathering spots, the Greenback Diner. It holds not just memories but the very fabric of her family.
“My grandparents, Holt and Sue Beals, actually met at the Greenback Diner,” Josie said. “They met at that diner in the 1940s. They fell in love and were together for almost 50 years.”
The main butterfly character is really Josie. She’s a runner, and in the background of one page readers will spy some runners’ medals. The other characters are all fashioned after her friends. Her parents’ house is in one of the books. The author has fictionalized her three Shih Tzu dogs as well.
“I just wanted to make it personal,” she said.
The illustrator of the books is Valeria Leonova, a native of Ukraine who now lives in the United Kingdom. Josie said it’s as if Leonova can read her mind.
She has brought the author’s photos to life.
Josie and her husband, Neill Sevelius, plan to come back home when he retires from the Marines after 20 years. He is from Maryville. Josie was born at Blount Memorial Hospital and went all 12 grades at Greenback School.
She just completed her master’s degree in school counseling at Liberty University but has taken some time off as a school counselor to homeschool her children.
The couple has three — 11-year-old Emmaline and twins Anabelle and Holton, named after Josie’s grandfather, who turn 6 this month.
Josie admits her worldly travels have been thrilling opportunities. She has been to Antigua in the Caribbean, and the family lived in Honolulu for three years. They have called North Carolina home three times. Virginia and Maryland were two of their addresses too.
Stories by request
Emmaline first prompted her mom into writing a children’s book. She was always asking Josie to tell her a story, and this mom admitted she was running out of them. Emmaline wanted true stories, but told her mom, “Make one up.” So Josie got to work.
It wasn’t that hard to start. Josie had loved writing in school and was encouraged by her mom, Cindy, and teachers at Greenback, like Dora Jane Satterfield in third grade.
Josie’s great-grandmother Elizabeth Beals was Satterfield’s first grade teacher at the school. Elizabeth is the mother of Holt, who met his wife, Sue, at the diner.
When Satterfield attended a recent book signing in Greenback, Josie had the chance to tell her third grade teacher how important she was in fostering a love of writing. Satterfield introduced Josie to poetry.
“I have always loved to write poetry,” the author said. “I grew up loving to write. I just started making up stories for my daughter, and that’s how the first book came to be.”
The second book, Josie said, came much quicker. In fact, she wrote it in about 30 minutes after one of her races was canceled.
Writing is a gift, Cindy always told her daughter. When other kids were outside, Josie was inside, pouring over rhyme books and writing lyrics to songs. She dedicated her book to her mom.
“I told her, ‘You sat through a lot of middle school sappy poems and told me I was a good writer and really, I am sure I was not good back then,’” Josie said.
Josie has a brother, Josh Messoria, who lives in Tennessee. She recalls their childhood days spent at the diner. Owner Tammy Tallent is thrilled that Josie found a place to show it off in her book. Customers have come in talking about it. Tallent has a copy of the book just in case anyone wants to take a look.
“I was so excited,” Tallent said when she got her copy. She has owned the diner for five years. Tallent said the 100th anniversary of the diner will be celebrated this year. Several Greenback couples have met their wives or husbands right there inside the historic place.
“The locals are who keep this place open,” Tallent said. “We also have lots of people every day that I have never seen before.”
Many regulars recognize Josie when she comes back to the special place.
“It is a direct link to my childhood,” Josie said. “There is so much history to walk into. I always imagine how my grandparents looked at each other. What were their first words to each other? I am still walking into that same building. If that hadn’t happened with them, I wouldn’t be here.”
This author is familiar with the adage that you can’t go home again, but she’s bent on proving that wrong. She comes to Tennessee often, wanting to give her children a sense of place like she has, and the opportunity to be around their grandparents.
“I can travel all around the world with the military and go here and there, but I can also go home because I know that little community is still there, waiting for me,” she said.
It was no accident that Josie chose butterflies as her central characters in the children’s books. She said they are creations that first must go through some things before they emerge whole. People are like that too, she said. As a cancer survivor, Josie said she has overcome what life has thrown at her.
In the first book, the main character is born without color, so adversity comes her way. Then the real story emerges.
“Butterflies have to overcome to live the life they want to live,” the author said. “They become a caterpillar and then have to go through all of these changes. I look at that as myself. The character is based on my own life. I am a cancer survivor and went through all of these obstacles. It took a lot to become who I was supposed to be. In the end, everything the butterfly touches in life is what makes her who she is.”
