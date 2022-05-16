As the end of the academic year approaches, home-schooled students are looking forward to summer activities, including swimming, rowing and camping. The idea of outside play is appealing, and schoolwork occurs outside to enjoy warm spring days. The end of the academic year brings a change of pace, including exciting summer adventures. The homeschooling process varies among families, and summer offers terrific opportunities to participate in unit studies, camp programs, intensive academic courses, and competitive sports.
In April, over 200 homeschoolers enjoyed the annual Field Day event. Participants enjoyed Moms’ 5K, track races, softball throw, sack race, wheelbarrow race, soccer ball kick, long jump and a hula hoop contest. The weather was gorgeous and a great way to fellowship with one another.
Approximately 75 high school students enjoyed “An Evening Under the Stars” Spring Formal. Students enjoyed dancing and making memories as they kicked up their heels, engaged in lively dance steps and celebrated one another during this magical evening.
Emily Greenwood, a ninth grader, said, “Spring Formal was fun and the DJ was the best.” Her sister, Haley, a 10th grader, also attended. Haley said, “Spring Formal was great, the DJ was awesome. Getting to see old friends was nice.”
Meredith Hoffman, a 12th grader, explained, “Being with friends for my last spring formal was an evening to be remembered at the beautiful Sky View. It was truly so much fun dancing our hearts out all night.” Meredith is excited about the upcoming graduation and continued, “BHEA graduation marks the end of my time with this homeschool group. Although I am looking forward to graduation, leaving BHEA behind is bittersweet.”
As the academic year winds down, it is a time for reflection on the year’s activities, review of course work, preparation for final assignments and end-of-the-year celebrations. The demanding pace of the past few weeks is slowing down, and families are beginning to pause, reflect and plan for the coming year.
One event that aids in planning for the coming year is the Used Curriculum Sale. Families love to share curriculum, review favorite books and offer homeschooling tips at this annual event. Families enjoy browsing the curriculum and catching up with one another as they start planning for the forthcoming year. Enrichment signups for the fall semester begin in May. The Used Curriculum Sale is a fantastic opportunity to get the required materials.
The month of May brings excitement for 27 high school graduates. Eight of these graduates began this journey together in kindergarten. There is an assortment of emotions as graduation approaches. There is uncertainty and excitement for the new high school graduates, exhaustion and joy for completing a monumental achievement, and the thrill of a new adventure. There is sadness as they leave the community they have known, but we wish them the best.
Blount Home Education Association has given these 27 graduates a place to grow. As Eric Hoffer said, “A plant needs roots to grow. With man, it is the other way around; only when he grows does he have roots and feels at home in the world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.