The new school year is underway, and Blount Home Education Association students are looking for ways to invest in the community. Favorite places where BHEA students have volunteered include Asbury Retirement Center, Ben Atchley State Veterans’ Nursing Home, Blount County Animal Shelter, Blount County Veterans’ Pantry, Everett Hills Community Meals Program, Great Smoky Mountain Institute at Tremont, Oak Ridge Rowing Association, Operation Christmas Child, Second Harvest Food Bank, Smoky Mountain Service Dogs, STAR (Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding), vacation Bible school(s) and Wilderwood Service Dogs. Now, with quarantine and social distancing, students are finding new, modified and creative ways to serve the community.
Junior Daniel Metcalf has volunteered with Wilderwood Service Dogs and Great Smoky Mountain Institute at Tremont for years. Because of COVID-19, Tremont has had to limit the number of families who participate in their programs. However, because of the focus on outdoor science, Metcalf says that, “We’ve actually been able to do quite a bit more, (such as) phenology (observing the changing seasons on a plot of land), butterfly ID & monarch tagging …, (and) bird banding.”
Community activism is not limited to service activities. Gracie and Lilly Dulin are both active with the Smoky Mountain High School Democrats. Gracie Dulin (12th), chair of the chapter and part of the executive board, works with candidates statewide to “organize phone banks, connect local chapters with candidates in their district, and (promote) events and policies on social media.” As an intern for Blount County Democratic Party, Gracie Dulin says, “Volunteering for BCDP and TNHSD helps me to feel like despite the craziness going on in the world right now, I can make positive change”
Lilly Dulin (ninth), vice chair and Eastern Regional director, oversees the chapters from the Tri-Cities to Chattanooga. Lilly Dulin is also currently interning with Renee Hoyos (District Two’s congressional candidate).
“I help with Renee’s campaign by spending a lot of time reaching out to voters, sharing Renee’s platform, and encouraging people to make a plan to vote,” says Lilly Dulin. “The best part about working with the campaign has been meeting like-minded people, learning about how campaigns work and investing my time into something I believe in.”
Other students who are making a difference in our community are BHEA’s 2020 American Legion Auxiliary Girls State representatives Marianna Harrison and Gracie Dulin. TeenPact also introduces students to ways to be active in government; Lauren and Will Dubes (11th) and Ethan Elder (ninth) are BHEA students who have participated in TeenPact. “They take you to the Capitol, and you get to learn…and see inside the House of Representatives,” says Lauren Dubes, describing the events of Teen Pact. Additionally, TeenPact participants write prototype bills to be voted on by peers. “The camp is just amazing. I would totally recommend going.”
Citizenship and community involvement aren’t the only ways BHEA teens are contributing. Students also hone leadership skills in a variety of venues. For example, Andrew Lawson (12th) and Eden Carnes (11th) were selected to lead discussions at the Southern Region Teen Leadership Conference. SRTLC is a coalition of 12 states. Lawson was selected to be a member of the planning committee for the event, and Eden participated in the Virtual Talent Showcase. The conference was held Sept. 24-26 and had 500 teens in attendance.
Lawson led a workshop titled Challenge Communication. Carnes’ roundtable focused on pandemic-oriented, virtual activities that promote a healthy lifestyle — physically, mentally and emotionally. Lawson and Carnes are Blount County’s Healthy Living Ambassadors for the state HLA initiative.
