The first residents on Spurlock Street in Alcoa received the house keys on Thursday afternoon — and it’s been a long journey for this single mom and her three children.
Julia Hendrix is now a proud homeowner of a recently completed Habitat for Humanity home. She will share it with her teenage son, Amauri, and daughters, Akai and Ariah.
The family entered the program back in the fall of 2018. Hendrix said she and her children have been living in a rented duplex in Maryville they have outgrown. COVID delayed the completion of this build, so Hendrix is more than ready to take ownership.
This house has many stories to tell of how it came to be. The Anne Hall Johnson family, who Hendrix had never met before Thursday, became the sponsor that made this project possible.
Michael Johnson said his mom, the late Anne Hall Johnson, had always wanted to help others. She had asked her children to donate some of her money to a charity of their choosing. They picked Habitat.
Johnson drove from Nashville on Thursday to officially hand over the keys to Hendrix. A plaque honoring his late mother will be placed somewhere inside the home as a reminder of her gift. Mike’s sister, Cat Robison, made the trip from her home in Columbia, South Carolina.
“Mom had donated things to Habitat in the past,” Johnson said. “We just felt like this was a way for her to give back to the community in a more tangible way.”
Anne Hall Johnson passed away a couple of years ago and had moved to Blount County in the 1990s.
Hendrix also made a connection with one of Habitat’s volunteers. She said she and Sara Gregory got to know one another as Hendrix put in her sweat equity on her own house and Gregory also hammered nails and such.
They then discovered a deeper connection: Gregory was Hendrix’s grandmother’s nurse decades ago. Irene Hendrix died 20 years ago.
“This has become sentimental for me,” Hendrix said. She and Gregory have remained in touch.
There are 20 Habitat homes that will be built in this Alcoa neighborhood. The house next door, which was also dedicated on Thursday, is owned by Dashawnda Carson. She will share it with her three children. Due to COVID, this family was unable to attend the dedication for their home.
Carson entered the Habitat program in August 2019. She told Habitat officials the budgeting classes were a huge help as she took the steps to become a homeowner. It has been an amazing journey, she said.
Mona Nair, development director for Habitat, said there is one more home in this development that will be completed in 2021. It is sponsored by Altar’d State and First United Methodist Church.
“We have not secured funding yet for our 2022 houses,” Nair said. The high cost of building materials means they need to raise more money per house. That figure is $80,000 instead of $60,000, Nair explained.
The goal for 2022 is to complete two houses, but that will mean adding some financial partners, Nair said. Churches and businesses have come alongside this nonprofit for years, as well as individuals.
The Altar’d State build, Nair said, is a good example of a company that involves its employees in its philanthropy, she said. The business allows its employees to work on the house during their work hours.
“People want to work at companies that give back,” Nair said.
The Hendrix and Carson families will be moving in soon. Each will have an affordable mortgage and place to raise their children.
Like a lot of people, Hendrix bounced from one rented place to the next. She said one former landlord made her move while she was pregnant with her second child.
Not being able to paint or drive a nail into a wall for pictures means the apartment has never felt like home, she said.
That is all about to change.
At the dedication on Thursday, volunteers and sponsors were thanked. These two families received gifts including quilts made by the women of Maryville Church of Christ. Habitat presented them with a Bible.
As Mike Johnson handed over the house keys to Hendrix, he wished her family joy and happiness in their new home.
“Our mother would be so delighted to share in your happiness,” he said.
Deb Campbell, a longtime owner of a Habitat home, welcomed Hendrix to the Habitat family. She said Hendrix and her children are sure to host dinners and make lasting memories. Having a home to do that in is the best, she said.
“A home is peace,” Campbell said. “A home is safety. A home is freedom from rent. A home is what you make it to be.”
