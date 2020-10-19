There have been some exciting happenings recently at the William Blount Ninth Grade Academy. First of all, on Friday, Sept. 18, William Blount High School as a whole observed homecoming. Homecoming is always a great way to bring together all of the students and staff across the campus.
For the homecoming court, candidates are selected from each club and sport by the coach or sponsor, and are mainly juniors and seniors. Freshman participate in fundraising for their respective teams. This year, we even had a virtual pep rally to build up excitement for the game.
Every month, the academy recognizes a student of the month. This student receives multiple prizes and his or her name displayed on the front sign and on a slideshow in the cafeteria. For September, the student of the month was Landen Rich. For October, Yoana Velez-Aguilar.
In other news, this past week on Tuesday, Oct. 13, the JROTC freshmen wore their uniforms to school for the first full day of the year. At the beginning of the year, students were given the decision to attend school on campus, or to do remote learning using their chrome books. After fall break, the students who chose to be remote learners were given an opportunity to return to campus. This past week, many of these students were welcomed back at the ninth grade campus.
Finally, since Oct. 16, the School Nutrition Departments of all Blount County Schools have been sending out home weekend meal bags with students. These bags come at no cost to the family, and will contain two breakfast and two lunch meals. They will be handed out Oct. 16, 23 and 30; Nov. 6, 13 and 20; and Dec. 4 and 11. There is no paperwork or signup required, all students need to do is pick up a bag before leaving on Fridays.
