Homeschool 101, the annual seminar presented by Blount Home Education Association, will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 1 at the pavilion behind Blount County Courthouse. This is an informative session for those interested in homeschooling, current homeschoolers who have questions or are just new to the area. There will be an opportunity to ask questions. The event is free and open to the community. Sign up on the website bhea.net.
Featured speaker will be Diane P. Benson, Home Life Academy counselor and homeschool mom from kindergarten through high school.
