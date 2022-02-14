Once again, Blount Home Education Association is joining area schools in the One Book Blitz throughout February. This program encourages reading and creates a fun experience with scavenger hunts as readers of all ages become engaged with “Stuart Little,” by E.B. White. Families are creating fun memories as they visit local businesses that are participating in the program.
Reading is the cornerstone for learning, but it takes practice and time. What a joy to see the beauty and excitement of a young reader. Learning to read gives a person the world. Beyond the reading, readers can illustrate ideas or act out what they have read. Reading is fun. We are glad to participate in One Book Blitz.
The calendar for February is filled with field trips and Valentine’s celebrations. Many families love getting together to share the traditions of Valentine’s Day, including candy hearts, card exchanges, dances and homemade gifts. Families that have struggled with loneliness due to canceled in-person events are looking forward to a time of togetherness and laughter.
The High School Science Bowl team is practicing for the upcoming competition. The team members are Thomas Lea, Daniel Metcalf, Jackson Neilson, Maggie Gallaher and Caitlin Lea. Team members have participated together for two years or longer.
In 2021, Thomas Lea received the Tennessee Science Bowl Award of Excellence for building up the BHEA team. Coaches are Karen Metcalf, Hannah Metcalf (BHEA Alumni Class of 2019) and Timothy Metcalf (BHEA Alumni Class of 2011).
Daniel Metcalf is looking forward to this year’s Tennessee Science Bowl. Daniel, a high school senior, says, “My main goal is to have fun. I’ve always loved science, and it’s fun to practice with and compete alongside a group of awesome friends who also love science. Participating in science bowl has helped with leadership and team-building skills, and also helped with quick decision making in situations where that is required.” Daniel participated on science bowl teams for three years in middle school and four years in high school.
The Tennessee Science Bowl competition will take place virtually on Feb. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.