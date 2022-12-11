Fishing wire and chicken coops are not the first items that come to mind as most of us decorate for the holidays, nor do we decide to use an old set of bed springs dangling from the ceiling.
For Jamie Millsaps, those are exactly what she needs to create some of the most eye-catching and unique decor around town. This resident of Friendsville is the designer and creator of holiday displays at The Shoppes at Homespun in Maryville. She’s been doing it for three years, and each time she comes up with new creations. She gets started in October.
One of her 2022 designs greets customers at the front door — an upside down Christmas tree suspended on bed springs. There are a couple of playful elves catching a ride. The tree is decorated with bright red and green ornaments like most any other Christmas tree, but Millsaps had to figure out how to keep them on this upside down version.
“There are about 140 pieces of fishing line holding all of that up,” Millsaps explained, “because gravity wants the limbs to come down. That’s a lot of fishing line, lots of time on a ladder.”
The box springs attached to the ceiling and holding up the tree is a permanent fixture. Shop owner Beverly Sellars uses them for displays all year long. There are others scattered about this 8,000-square-foot shop.
Upside down trees, Millsaps said, aren’t a new idea. The hanging of the tree from its base dates back to at least the 1200s, she said. One explanation said it started when a saint hung one to represent the trinity.
Millsaps is inspired by her love of storefront window displays like those seen at Macy’s in New York City. And although she’s only been designing displays at Homespun for three years, her creativity was cultivated years ago with her own home.
She lives in an old farmhouse.
“When our girls were little, we would put up eight trees,” Millsaps said. “They would all be thematic and we would have an open house. That is how I got into it. It is just something that I have enjoyed doing.”
Take a right down the first aisle at the entrance to the store to see Millsaps’ other 2022 masterpiece. She calls it Lady of the Woods. This one took her and her Homespun team of employees 80 hours to complete. From the base that Will Sellars constructed to the chicken wore forming her skirt, it was a labor of love.
The bodice of the dress came from birch trees in Millsaps’ yard. The greenery is full of bird nests, berries, mushrooms, squirrels, owls and other creatures. Another box springs on the ceiling allows Millsaps to add some overhead glitz and lighting.
“She was a lot of fun to create,” Millsaps said. She said at one point, it took two people to wrestle that chicken wire into submission. In the end, it is both a beautiful centerpiece and a creative take on holiday decorating.
“I love it because it’s not a traditional tree,” Beverly said.
While the rest of us might not be able to recreate what Millsaps has done, she said there are plenty of websites and magazines out there to offer some ideas and inspiration. “You can tweak it a little and make it your own,” she said.
This is one of two Homespun shops that Beverly owns and operates; the other is in Farragut. The Maryville location has been here for eight years, located on Sevierville Road near Maryville Little League.
There are 52 vendors in The Shoppes at Homespun. The store features artists and craftspeople who make everything from jewelry out of old silverware to statues made from books and hand-carved wooden bouquets. Paintings, vintage candy, clothing, soaps, greeting cards, wreaths, door signs and more are plentiful here.
All of these gift-giving ideas and decorations are housed in the perfect space, Beverly pointed out. This is the former location for Cherokee Lumber Company. The interior with its large wooden beams and warm colors is an inviting atmosphere, she said.
It is moths before Christmas arrives when customers begin asking Millsaps and the others at Homespun when the holiday decor is going up. This designer gets busy like one of Santa’s elves, not wanting to disappoint.
From the comments they’ve had, 2022 is a huge thumbs-up.
