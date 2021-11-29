The East Tennessee Makers Market is holding a Hometown Christmas Market on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3 and 4 at Southern Grace Manor, 329 Cates St., Maryville. Hours are 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The Friday event is a preview event for adults only and there are 100 tickets available. Saturday is free to attend. Tickets for Friday are available at Southern Grace Coffee.
The event will feature more than 40 hand curated makers, a delicious assortment of homemade baked goods, food vendors, fresh seasonal flowers, carolers and a visit from St. Nicholas.
