Broadway Center for the Arts in Maryville took a team of students to the International Theater Festival in Atlanta where they participated in various workshops/classes and also came away with some prestigious awards.
Students representing BCA won a Freddie G Excellence award for outstanding Ensemble Work, and student Ayla Shreve received a Freddie G Student Direction or Choreography award at the 2023 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta (JTF Atlanta). The weekend dedicated to rewarding and celebrating excellent student-driven musical theater programs happened Jan. 13-15, at the Cobb Convention Center in Atlanta.
Additionally, student Lucy George made it to the callback for a yet to be announced special video project which will promote musicals in schools. Students Sage Bohacek and Jackson Neilson were named Junior Theater Festival All-Stars, a select group of outstanding performers.
At the festival, each group performed 15 minutes of a Broadway Junior musical for adjudicators.
This is the second year that BCA has participated in the international event. The team competed against other community theater groups from across the world, said Amanda Rader, producer at BCA. There were 125 teams in attendance from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. Over 6,000 people attended, Rader said.
“We are incredibly proud of these kids and their hard work at JTF,” Rader said. “To be recognized at this level is a huge accomplishment for any theater company.”
Broadway Center for the Arts presented “Shrek The Musical Jr.” to actor Brion Watson (Hamilton, national tour, Wicked, national tour); Nina Meehan, Bay Area Children’s Theatre (BACT) founding CEO; and Peter Avery, director of Theater for the New York City Department of Education (NYCDOE).
Avery said, “Broadway Center for the Arts brought us into the hilarious world of Shrek the Musical JR. The trio of Fionas was terrific and the cast offered us a great performance of ‘Freak Flag!’”
Said Meehan, “Broadway Center for the Arts delivered delightful storytelling from beginning to end with a clear style and tone in all their dancing. This program is clearly teaching triple-threat skills from the ground-up.”
Watson agreed, “The fairytale creatures in this performance of Shrek the Musical JR. were so nuanced and hysterical. The group exudes joy and that indicates the strong foundation from which they come.”
Called a “rousing celebration of theatre” by the New York Times, the Junior Theater Festival applauds and empowers young people and educators creating student-driven musical theater around the globe.
The weekend included panels and performances from the original “Mean Girls” Broadway cast members Krystina Alabado, Erika Henningsen, Grey Henson, Kate Rockwell, & Kyle Selig; Katy Geraghty (“Into the Woods,” Broadway); Taylor Iman Jones (“SIX,” Broadway); Daniel Yearwood (“Hamilton,” Broadway), and Pasek & Paul (“Dear Evan Hansen,” “The Greatest Showman”). Thomas Schumacher, president and producer, Disney Theatrical Productions delivered the festival keynote.
Broadway Center for the Arts (BCA) is an arts group founded on Broadway in Maryville. The program aims to encourage talents and abilities on many levels, and to allow its participants to have fun and learn at the same time.
iTheatrics and the Junior Theater Group produce the Junior Theater Festivals. Based in New York City, for the last decade iTheatrics has established itself as the world’s leading authority on musical theater for young people. iTheatrics works with leading public and private companies around the world — including the Kennedy Center, NBC, and all the leading theatrical licensors — to make sure that young people everywhere have access to quality musical theater programs.
In addition to the Junior Theater Festival Atlanta, iTheatrics produces, hosts, and supports Junior Theater Festivals and one-day Junior Theater Celebrations in the U.S., U.K., Australia, and New Zealand.
BCA is now in rehearsals for its upcoming production of Disney’s “Winnie the Pooh, Kids” for elementary and middle school students, along with the play “Superheroes” featuring high school actors. It will take place in April.
In addition, Rader said BCA will hold its surprise “24 Hour Musical” in February. Students will have 24 hours to learn a musical, including assigning roles, learning the music and lines, blocking and choreography. The full musical will be presented to the community in just 24 hours. It is a tremendously fun event, Rader said.
