Sometimes it does take someone else walking in your shoes to help absorb the miles and the hardships.
The late Dorothy Mitchell Kincaid came to know both after a cancer diagnosis and the realization that people like her weren’t always getting the help they need. It’s the help that comes with financial assistance but also assurance these aren’t miles to be walked alone.
Back in 2012 the Beloved Community Outreach Foundation was created to offer that to those with chronic illnesses and not just cancer. The nonprofit began fundraising with the goal of giving that money right back to people suffering from various ailments when they couldn’t even afford the gas to get to doctors’ appointments or their monthly utility bills.
This organization is now in its eighth year. That first year was 12 months of setting bylaws, learning the rules for operating a 501(c)(3) and other board decisions.
Since that time, BCOF has had a name change, to the Dorothy Mitchell Kincaid Beloved Community Outreach Foundation, but its mission hasn’t waned.
On Monday, May 31, the BCOF will hold its seventh annual Memorial/Decoration Day service, where it will honor eight veterans. The setting is Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Alcoa, where several veterans are buried. The public is invited to come.
The veterans who will be recognized for their duty to country include Tommie Wimbley, U.S. Navy and National Guard; William Manuel and Darrell Lynn Tate, U.S. Marines; and Aundra L. George, Kevin L. Adkins, Madeline Brown, Wilma Jean Tate and Shannon Myers, U.S. Army.
Keri Prigmore will sing and others, including County Commissioner Jackie Hill, will speak. The honor guard will present the flags. There will not be food served this year.
This event has become one of two fundraisers for the nonprofit, as it seeks sponsors each year and takes donations. Last year, the event didn’t take place due to COVID-19. This year’s celebration will take place from noon to 12:30 p.m.
Tanya Martin, a member of the BCOF board, said despite the horrible year dealing with a pandemic, this nonprofit emerged as strong as ever. Martin also serves as an Alcoa city commissioner.
“It was wonderful,” she said of 2020, while not making light of the struggles the pandemic placed on so many. Wonderful, she explained, because neighbors continued helping neighbors and strangers through their donations to BCOF.
“The foundation, in spite of the pandemic, has been blessed with donations,” she said. “You cannot even believe.”
Kincaid was a voice for justice and equality for all in this community for years. She lost her battle with cancer in 2019, but board members like Martin promised her the work of BCOF would move forward.
“I just believe that God is pleased with it because he keeps the money coming in,” Martin said. “People keep donating, which allows us to help so many people.”
The needs are real
Marjorie Stewart is also on the board and serves as treasurer. She said the amount of money given to those in need has almost reached $100,000. That represents more than 300 local families.
There is no set dollar amount for each family, Stewart explained. In some cases, en entire utility bill was paid so a family wouldn’t have its heat turned off in the heart of winter. Some individuals have difficulty paying medical co-pays so those are taken care of.
And it’s all done without the board even knowing their names. Only Stewart has that information. Needs, not names, are the focus here, Martin and Stewart said.
“We don’t discriminate in any way,” Martin explained. “Who you are or what you belong to — none of that matters to us. We are willing to help.”
Martin, Stewart and the others on the board have been there from the beginning. Martin had to laugh when she recalled being asked by Kincaid to join the board. She told Martin it would probably be for four years.
“We have been here ever since,” she said. “I know Dorothy is laughing about that.”
The Rev. Willa Estell serves as board president. She said it is time to get back to hosting the Memorial Day program because veterans deserve to be honored that day and because it was such an important event for Kincaid.
This pastor is grateful that Blount County has supported the nonprofit and continues to do so.
“It’s serving a niche that hasn’t been filled,” she said. “There aren’t any other organizations that serve those with chronic illnesses.”
BCOF talked with other nonprofits before launching. Some were focused only on helping cancer patients. Martin said she is glad this organization made the decision to broaden its scope.
“The need is great,” Martin said. “People are ill from so many different things.”
Stewart said the requests have been pouring in since January. While BCOF has received some funding from other organizations, the vast majority comes in from individuals and families.
She said this work is gratifying. Getting to meet people in their time of struggle and providing relief is what Kincaid wanted this to be.
Some of the recipients call back to provide updates on their situations or just to hear another voice, Stewart said. BCOF takes the time to listen. Estell might be on the other end of the line helping a family with its grief.
The mission is to offer not only financial, but also emotional and spiritual support to those with chronic illnesses.
“That is why Dorothy started this,” Stewart said. “When she got sick, she felt like she was being treated like a number. There was no one caring about her as a person. She wanted people to feel that.”
