For decades, the heroism of one 25-year-old master sergeant from Knoxville who saved hundreds of lives during World War II remained hidden from the world.
Roddie Edmonds, a member of the U.S. Army’s 422nd Regiment, 106th Infantry Division, was one of thousands captured by German Nazis in the Battle of the Bulge in 1944. He spent 100 days as a POW in two different German stalags. He joined the service in 1942.
As the senior non-commissioned officer in charge of his troops, Edmonds disobeyed orders by the German officers who demanded all Jewish soldiers in the camp reveal themselves, so they could be killed. Edmonds stood brave, telling the Nazis, “We are all Jews here,” saving more than 200 lives. Even with a gun pointed to his head, this young soldier didn’t waver.
Roddie Edmonds survived to come home to Knoxville and raise a family. It was his son, Chris Edmonds, who began peeling back the layers to reveal this remarkable feat of bravery. Chris resides in Blount County and is the senior pastor at Piney Grove Baptist Church in Maryville.
Roddie Edmonds died in 1985 at the age of 65. Chris was only 26 when his father died. And while he had heard stories from his dad over the years, Roddie Edmonds wasn’t one to brag about any of his actions. Chris would have to dig.
What was revealed
It was back in 2015 when Chris Edmonds first started sharing his dad’s story in a public way. He later pieced together hundreds of hours of research into a book, called “No Surrender: A Father, a Son and an Extraordinary Act of Heroism that Continues to Live Today.” It came out in October 2019, published by HarperOne/Harper Collins. Edmonds ended up meeting some of the soldiers under his dad’s command.
There continues to be updates to this story of how ordinary people are responsible for extraordinary acts. On Nov. 8, Chris Edmonds and his family stood along Market Street in downtown Knoxville as a historical marker was unveiled, dedicated to the remarkable bravery of Roddie Edmonds. The marker is located behind East Tennessee History Center, an appropriate place for sure, Chris said.
The original date for the unveiling was Nov. 11, which was Veterans Day, but the weather forecast called for bad conditions so it was rescheduled for Nov. 15. On hand for the event was Chris, his wife, their three daughters, one son-in-law and eight of his nine grandchildren.
“It was a great day,” Chris said. “The sun was shining. There wasn’t a cloud in the sky. It was special.”
The Jewish American Society for Historic Preservation was responsible for making this day possible. Jerry Klinger, president of the organization, contacted Chris to set the wheels in motion. Klinger also pulled in the Knoxville Jewish Alliance and its president, Charles “Chip” Rayman. Both organizations made financial contributions toward the marker and its installation.
Where it belongs
That it sits on Market Street makes Chris smile. It is near Krutch Park, which has its own historical significance, he said, and his dad was very familiar with the site. Roddie Edmonds lived in South Knoxville and walked through that very area.
“Dad would have walked through that area on his way to and from school,” he explained. “He walked from South Knoxville across the river. He lived off Blount Avenue. He would walk to Knoxville High School, probably a two-mile walk, every day.”
Roddie’s brother, Thomas, worked nearby. Chris said he owned a sign shop, creating hand-painted signs for department stores and big movie premieres at the Tennessee Theatre.
“I remember going up there as a kid,” Chris recalled. “The long, creepy steps all the way to the top floor. You turn the corner and you were in kids play land because there was all of this paint and signs and canvasses. It wa really cool.”
The first time Chris saw the historical marker dedicated to his father, it was at the unveiling, although he had seen photos. It was an emotional moment, he said.
As the gathering was winding down, Rayman approached Chris to tell him how much it meant to him and the Knoxville Jewish Alliance to have a role.
“He was in tears,” Chris said. “He said that was probably the most significant thing he has ever done.”
So all will know
A few years ago, Roddie Edmonds was posthumously recognized with Israel’s highest honor for non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jews during World War II. He is the first American serviceman to receive the “Righteous Among Nations” designation. Almost 6 million Jews were killed by German Nazis during World War II.
Chris continues to speak at local churches and places far from here to share acts of heroism and encourage others. He’s had Zoom conferences due to the ongoing pandemic. Recently he spoke at a Maryville church.
This marker, Chris said, will be here long after he and others are gone. As the details of his father’s life were revealed, he knew he wasn’t the only one who needed to hear it. The story of how one man stood up against evil and faced down his fears needed to to told and preserved.
“It is an incredible legacy,” he said. “Not just for dad but our whole community.”
