Sometimes a flat tire can ruin your day or a stomach ache and an annoying coworker.
Then hopefully we get over the temporary obstacles and rough spots in our path and move forward.
For one man, Steven J. Dekanich, the obstacles were a little bit tougher, as in 19 recurrences of cancer, the loss of his first wife to cancer, a diverticular bleed that resulted in losing 18 inches of his colon, Scarlett fever as a child, torn retinas and most recently, a diagnosis of multiple myleoma.
But Dekanich, 69, doesn’t divulge that information to gain pity or sympathy. The former resident of Louisville and engineer in Oak Ridge, tells his story so that others can see the hope inside of him and the faith it takes to weather the storms.
He has written a book, “Frame of Mind” published a few months ago in the middle of this pandemic. It is a work of fiction, but mirrors Dekanich’s own life filled with physical challenges and loss, but also great triumphs.
The road is long
“The book has taken about 40 years of writing, procrastinating and re-writing,” Dekanich said during a phone interview recently. “I owe it to my wife for getting it published. The publisher said I needed to cut 15,000 words from the manuscript and I was just too close to it. My wife Ali dubbed herself the ruthless editor and slasher.”
The main character is Joey Slunisky. He looks toward the future with bright optimism, graduating from high school and enrolling in college. But at 18, he experiences some swelling in his neck and learns he has cancer. Surgery is done immediately, leaving Joey deformed and unable to use his hand.
“They took out half of my neck and the whole left shoulder muscle,” Dekanich said of his own plight. “Prior to surgery I was in pretty good shape. After the surgery I could not even hold my head up. It just rested on my shoulder. My arm didn’t work.”
Back then, in 1969, there wasn’t a lot of physical therapy, Dekanich said. “There were times when I would try to hold my arm up and I would let go and it would flop like a wet noodle,” he explained.
In the book, Joey goes into a depressive state, just as Dekanich did. He credits his mom with pulling him out, not with kindness or pity. She slammed a glass down on the table next to his bed and told him to get it himself after he had refused to drink.
The work is hard
Dekanich said many times during his life people were at his side who sometimes offered harsh but wise words, just what he needed to hear.
This husband and father also is a firm believer in the power of prayer and miracles. He said he was able to gain strength in his arm and neck over time. He did graduate college and also worked as a student metallurgist in a nearby steel plant while attending Youngstown State University. He grew up in Western Pennsylvania.
On the wall in front of Dekanich’s desk are two important reminders of how he chooses to view life. One is Hebrews 11:1, which reads, “Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”
The other is an excerpt from a Robert Browning poem, “The best is yet to be. The last of life for which the first was made. Our times are in his hand.”
The cancer came back every six months, from 1969 to the mid-1980s. The last time Dekanich underwent surgery to remove some nodules; he ended up losing his voice for more than 10 months. It was just a raspy whisper, he said.
The deformities were hard to bear, he said, but losing his voice was even worse. It was very hard to communicate, he explained.
‘Get over it’
Those colleagues, friends and family who were there at just the right time included one of his bosses. Dekanich recalls a time when he was giving a presentation at Y-12 in Oak Ridge and was having difficulty maintaining order due to his lost voice. Dekanich said he was feeling defeated on the drive back to the office with his boss. Then suddenly, his boss pulls to the side of the road and parks.
“He looked me straight in the eye and said ‘the only person that bothers is you. Get over it.’”
And Dekanich did just that.
Miraculously, his voice came back. Dekanich was in Washington, D.C. for a meeting at the Pentagon and had just checked into his hotel. He thought his rasp was going to make it hard for the hotel employee to hear him,
“It was like flipping a switch,” Dekanich said. “My voice came back. It startled me and I scared the receptionist behind the desk. She said, ‘What’s wrong?’ I said, ‘I can talk.’”
Early on in his cancer diagnosis, there was one doctor who misdiagnosed his condition as the cancer grew inside of him. Dekanich said he could have been angry, but ultimately every time he faced a hardship, the right doctors were put in place.
He chose not to dwell on what could have been.
Dwell on the positive
“I am very thankful for God’s blessings,” he said. “I am grateful for the things I have left instead of the things I have lost.”
His faith can be traced back to Farrell, Pennsylvania and attending St. Anthony’s Croatian Catholic Church, where worshippers included immigrants from Croatia, Germany, Poland, Russia and Slovenia. They all, including the priest who spoke in broken English, helped him form a relationship with Jesus Christ, he said.
He and his wife Ali moved from Louisville to Farragut some months ago. But Steve’s daughter, Annette Dekanich, still resides in Maryville. She was the first director of the Cancer Center at Blount Memorial Hospital. Steve said his history with cancer had a bearing on her decision to become an oncology nurse.
Because he was diagnosed with multiple myleoma and because of COVID-19, Dekanich was sent home by his employer in March and has yet to return. He had been thinking of retiring.
“Frame of Mind” came out in May, but the author said he hasn’t spent much time promoting it. Book signings and other public events are a thing of the past for now. As for who might enjoy the book, Dekanich said his message of faith and hope can be a dose for anyone.
That it took so long to get it out there haunts him, he confessed.
Readers go on a journey with Joey Slunisky from his first cancer diagnosis to his completion of college, his marriage and then reaching the ultimate dream of his life, working in Oak Ridge.
“I truly believe this book can help anybody,” he said. “What people may be going through, I have gone through myself. I honestly believe that if someone is seeking answers for whatever problem they may have, this book will give them hope.”
