Throughout the month of April, New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center invites this community to tour its center, enjoy a concert, eat ice cream and/or run a 5K — events that are meant to showcase its mission and bring more support on board.
April is designated as Child Abuse Prevention Month across the nation. It is estimated that 1 in 10 children will be sexually assaulted by the time they reach 18. New Hope was created 20 years ago as a safe place where sexually abused children and their families can receive the services they need.
Ashley Fontenot, marketing and development director for New Hope, said the month of activities will begin with a tour of New Hope, from 8:15-9:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 13. Those who sign up will get a behind-the-scenes look at the center from the perspective of a child. There is no cost to attend.
The following day, Friday, April 14, the Young Fables are presenting this benefit concert at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville. Doors open at 5 pm. with music starting at 6 p.m. Cost is $10 at the door and all proceeds benefit New Hope, Fontenot said.
Then on Tuesday, April 25, New Hope will present Ice Cream for Prevention, said Katelyn Witucki, marketing and events coordinator for New Hope. This special day will take place at The Capitol Theatre on Broadway in downtown Maryville, from 2 to 7 p.m. Kids 12 and under will receive a free ice cream cone.
“We are partnering with Helping Mamas that day and will have diapers and other supplied for moms in need,” Witucki said. Becky Rials, prevention coordinator for New Hope, will be there to answer questions and provide information about the center.
“This event is about spreading the word and also connecting with the kids through ie cream,” Witucki explained.
The final event in April will be the Heroes for Hope 5K and Fun Run. Penny McIntosh, New Hope board member, helps oversee this popular run. She said they expect more than 200 participants. The fun takes place on Saturday, April 29 at the Maryville greenway amphitheater behind Blount County Courthouse. Signups are still being taken. Cost is $20 for kids and $30 for adults. The day gets started with the fun run at 8 a.m. and the 5K at 8:30.
This is the fourth year for the run, said McIntosh, who is a certified personal trainer. She said there will be balloon artists, face painters and also a live band performing.
“Last year, it was like a giant party,” McIntosh said. “We get some serious runners but the most fun part is the race for kids we have beforehand. It is a big party.”
Lots of kids will be dressed in capes; McIntosh also encourages adults running the 5K to come dressed as superheroes if they want to express their inner hero.
Even those who don’t enjoy running can sign up to participate, Fontenot and McIntosh said. It’s the sleeping but supporting option. Pay the $30 fee and enjoy the T-shirt while also supporting New Hope, they said.
This year is New Hope’s 20th anniversary. In celebration, the center is in the middle of its 20 for 20 campaign to raise additional funds. The center is asking possible supporters to commit to $20 per month.
We just got hit with a 25% funding cut from a grant we count on every year,” Fontenot explained. “That is a $40,000 deficit annually.” The 20 for 20 campaign will help close that gap, she said.
Last year, New Hope served 725 children in Blount County, ages newborn up to 18. Fontenot said that speaks to the need to have this center here.
She added that it costs $1,200 to fund one child’s journey through New Hope. The national average, she pointed out, is $1,400.
“We try to be excellent steward with our funding,” Fontenot said.
The current location of New Hope opened in 2021. It has space for two detectives to be housed there and also an office for the district attorney. When a child comes in, he or she only has to tell their horrific story one time because all of the necessary services are under one roof. Forensic interviews, medical exams and therapy all take place here. There is no cost to the family.
Other visible signs of April’s designation as Child Abuse Prevention Month can be seen across the community along with the mentioned events. Pinwheels of Prevention are going up. Rials said 2,650 have been distributed so far to businesses, schools, churches and private citizens. Pinwheels, Rials said, are the national symbol to denote that all children deserve to be happy and healthy.
Also, the tower at Arconic and Alcoa High School’s dome are being lit up blue this month.
McIntosh has been with New Hope for 12 years, starting out as a volunteer answering phones. She has now been a board member for seven years. As a person who experienced child abuse, she said she feels led to be part of an organization whose focus is safety, healing and support.
“It’s not just one thing we do here,” she said. “We bring the child in and they feel safe all the way through and they get the help and therapy they need to heal. It’s not only the child but the family.”
For more information on signing up for these events or on New Hope, visit blountkids.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.