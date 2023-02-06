The Cherokee National Forest is seeking volunteer hosts at Rock Creek, Horse Creek and Paint Creek campgrounds for the 2023 recreation season, starting early May through October. Dates may be negotiable depending upon the number of applicants.
“Always a bit envious of our hosts, it’s a great way to stay busy and meet great people all while having a free place to stay in a beautiful setting,” said Seong Hopkins, the Unaka Recreation program manager for the Cherokee National Forest.
Hosts serve as a Forest Service presence, overseeing and monitoring camper/campground conditions, cleaning and servicing restrooms daily, cleaning fire rings and campsites, posting campground reservations and performing various maintenance. Hosts provide information about recreation opportunities but also find time to fish, bird watch, read and enjoy the beauty of the surrounding area.
The agency provides hosts with training, support, a campsite with full hookup for their camping vehicle in exchange for volunteering at the site. They learn about and experience the national forest and the local area in a way only possible through this important role.
If you are interested in becoming a host, email Seong Hopkins, Unaka Recreation program manager, at seong.hopkins@usda.gov, or call the Unaka Ranger District office at 423-638-4109.
