It takes good dirt to raise plump tomatoes, crisp cucumbers and sweet corn, but also hours of tending and problem-solving.
Vic Leonard McCammon has the routine down pat. His 60-foot-by-75-foot garden at his homeplace on Sevierville Road in Maryville is an example of what happens when you mix talent and hard work.
“My dad taught me to hoe when the hoe handle was taller than me,” McCammon said. “I’m 78. I’ve been gardening for 70 (years).”
Cucumbers, sweet corn, red ribbon beans, okra and a variety of tomatoes, including Roma, are coaxed from the ground each year by a gardener who loves to can what he grows and also cook. When it comes to sharing, he’s all about it.
“I have never sold anything out of my garden,” he said. “I give it to every neighbor, cousin, nephew, my daughters and granddaughters. I just enjoy it.”
McCammon earned his living as an electrician for Massey Electric before transferring to a business in Vonore. He’s stayed close to home on this property that his dad, Victor Leonard McCammon, bought back in 1944.
This growing season has not been all smooth. McCammon said a freeze killed the tomatoes he planted first, so he had to replant. His bean crop also didn’t seem to be thriving, so this gardener planted more.
“Then they all came up,” he said with a laugh.
The veggies that result from the work of his two hands are ingredients for soups, stews, sauces, salads and pickles. In addition to loving to work in the dirt, McCammon also enjoys cooking. Wife Beluah Leitch is fine with that.
There have been other challenges besides the weather that test McCammon’s patience. Raccoons and skunks seem to like to feast here, and rabbits, too. He added a fence this year to keep them out.
Newly added this year are morning glories that McCammon is growing from seeds given to him by Beulah. This couple has been married for a year, meeting six years ago at church.
He’s also trying his hand at growing Japanese sweet potatoes, which this gardener said are hard to find. “They are sprouting,” he said. “It’s my first time with them.”
In his 70 years of gardening, McCammon said he’s not run across anything that he can’t get to grow. One year he was in search of seeds for red-ribbon beans and a friend gave him some. They were at least 20 years old.
“Every one of them came up,” he said, which greatly surprised him. “I have been saving seeds ever since.”
And while he relies on nature to work its miracles in the soil, McCammon doesn’t leave everything to chance. Rain is a huge ingredient for success, he knows. When it doesn’t come, he has soaker hoses to do the work.
On his 4 acres there are also grape vines and a fig tree that bears fruit in the fall. McCammon makes apple butter in the fall. He built himself an outdoor kitchen so as not to dirty up the one inside his house. The water he uses is from a well his dad dug many years ago.
He didn’t see what all the fuss was about as he gave a tour of his bountiful garden spot. It was Beulah who called The Daily Times, explaining she had never seen a more beautiful garden.
That she is one of the beneficiaries of his work is all the more special, she said.
Her husband believes he got the best of two worlds as a young boy.
“I learned to garden from my dad and I learned how to cook from my mom,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.