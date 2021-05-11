Join Blount County Soil Conservation District with the help of Keep Blount Beautiful and the Little River Watershed Association for a cleanup of Howe Street Park area in Alcoa. All supplies will be provided.
The event takes place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 15 at Howe Street Park, 255 W. Edison St., Alcoa. Volunteers are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Bring your own gloves if you have them.
To register, go to keepblountbeautiful.org.
