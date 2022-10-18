The University of Tennessee Gardens, Knoxville, is going to the dogs for a Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade and Pet Expo. The event, co-sponsored by the UT Gardens and the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, caters to dogs and dog lovers and will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in the UT Gardens.
Enjoy a costumed pet parade emceed by Erin Donovan. Judged categories include bad to the bone (scariest), funny bone (funniest), do(g) it yourself (homemade), pup culture (pop culture/character) and Judges’ Choice awards, including Bone-a-Fido (best in show).
The event also features an expo of educational booths, pet businesses and rescue groups. Various food trucks will be on hand for people wanting to purchase food. People are encouraged to participate in a food drive to benefit the Companion Animal Initiative of Tennessee (CAIT), an outreach program at the veterinary college that works to improve the lives of companion animals and reduce the homeless pet population in Tennessee by promoting humane education and spay/neuter initiatives.
There is no cost to attend. Parade pre-registration is $10 per costume entry (can include multiple dogs as one costume). Participants can also register for $15 on the day of the event beginning at 1 p.m. The parade will begin at 2:30 p.m. and is judged by locally known dog lovers. Event t-shirts will also be available for purchase.
