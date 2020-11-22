Like a lot of people, Alcoa’s Mark Hudspeth had big plans for 2020.
The 53-year-old was going to run 62 marathons, including 20 in 20 days. He was to go to Europe in his quest to run a marathon on every continent; he has already done that in all 50 states.
But March rolled in and with it, a clamp down on his dreams as coronavirus ravaged the country. He remembers being in New Mexico in his hotel when word came down that race was canceled. It would be the first of many.
It was March 12 in Los Cruzes, New Mexico.
“I had set the biggest goals yet for 2020,” Hudspeth explained. “I registered for 62 marathons including the Running Ragged series of 20 marathons in 20 days. The goal started out with a modest 52 in 52 weeks and grew as friends invited me to join them at events. I had events scheduled for Europe and Africa. I really wanted to finish checking off the continents.”
So as his races got canceled one after one, Hudspeth traveled back home to wait and see. He said he understood the precautions that needed to be taken during the pandemic. As someone who has lost friends to COVID-19, he puts safety above any plans he might have had.
But, sitting at home wasn’t a good prescription for someone who has such lofty goals. Hudspeth admits he got lazy, ate too much and gained 30 pounds. Then when he thought there was no way the 20 in 20 races would happen, organizers found a way to do just that.
The 20 were supposed to be across 14 states, starting in Ohio, Hudspeth said. But that was scaled back to holding all of the races in parks in St. Cloud, Minnesota. This runner said at first he wasn’t going to participate. He had been sitting mostly for six months and was in no shape to run anywhere. What ended up being the influencer was seeing race buddies and getting outdoors once again.
“As out of shape as I was in September, I decided to give this once in a lifetime opportunity a try.”
The big mistake was signing up for races totaling 524 miles when he had run zero for months, Hudspeth said. But, he went anyway. It didn’t take long to realize the toll it would take.
“After four days, I was hurting so bad I realized I was in over my head,” Hudspeth said. On Day 5, I decided to run a half marathon to allow my body some rest.”
That rest as he called it, allowed Hudspeth to keep going. He did two more full marathons before doing another half. The pain, lack of sleep and motivation finally won out on Day 17, Hudspeth said.
“The blisters were so bad I couldn’t even put my shoe on my right foot,” he recalled. “I just wanted to crawl back in bed ands quit.”
But quit he did not. Hudspeth ended up finishing 13 full and seven half-marathons, meeting the requirements for the 20 in 20 days. He has the medal to prove it.
It was a running partner, Joe Weaver from Alabama, who told Hudspeth to not give up. “He said you will regret quitting for the rest of your life,” Hudspeth said. So Weaver assisted Hudspeth, helping him tape his blisters and moving him forward.
The 20 in 20 occurred Sept. 12 through Oct. 1. Hudspeth’s next event was the Knoxville Marathon, which he had to do virtual since the in-person race was canceled back in March. Hudspeth said this is the only virtual race he’s done. And he only did it to keep his streak alive of running that race 16 years in a row. He did his virtual Knoxville race Nov. 8, choosing World’s Fair Park as his site. Family and friends walked some of the miles with him.
I took him eight and a half hours to complete. Hudspeth said he walked it because he hadn’t been in shape to do otherwise. He used to square danced multiple times a week, but that was cut out. He said he had a gym membership but canceled it when he couldn’t go there either.
Because Knoxville was a virtual race, many racing clubs don’t count it, but it will be counted for Hudspeth’s streak. It was supposed to be his 100th marathon, but when it got canceled in March, he ran other races after that point. He’s now run 115 marathons.
In all, 25 of his planned races got canceled. He had paid his fees and travel expenses for many of them. But, they will all be rescheduled for next year, and Hudspeth said he now needs to start his training.
“I am not going to give up on my goals,” he said. “I am letting my body heal so I can start back.”
As 2020 fades, Hudspeth said he is able to put his triumphs and disappointments into perspective.
“It seems so silly now,” he said. “As bad as this race season was, I still managed to get in 18 marathons, 9 ultras and seven halfs. Most years this would be an over-achievement. It just shows me how much my mindset has changed from when I was only doing two races a year.”
He can tell the personal stories of families torn apart by COVID-19, families who are facing the holidays without their loved ones. Many couldn’t even hold funerals.
“So I didn’t get to run in a few races,” he said. “I don’t have anything to be depressed about.”
Antarctica, Uruguay, Chile and China — Hudspeth has run races in them all. He said his travels were halted in the name of safety for everyone. That just means he has work to do when things get better.
“Postponed goals for the safety of our neighbors and friends is a small thing to ask,” Hudspeth said. “The devastation from this pandemic will be felt for many years to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.