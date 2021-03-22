Humane Society of East Tennessee will help provide a fun Easter with its Egg My Yard project. Egging can take place on April 1 or 2. You will receive 20 eggs for $20 or 40 eggs for $40. The eggs will contain candy inside; for a small fee that can be changed to abide with medical needs like diabetes or food allergies.
Those who wish to participate in Egg My Yard need to preregister by texting 865-419-5985 with the follwing information: number of eggs wanted, date for the eggs to be delivered and address. Payment can be made in person at 4 Chics and a Cat, 1116 E. Broadway, Maryville (cash and checks) and also by Paypal at humanesocietyetn@gmail.com or by credit card by calling 865-250-7462. The deadline for ordering is March 27.
Proceeds benefit shelter animals in the community.
