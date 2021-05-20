Monte Stephens and his wife, Janice Brown Stephens, will present a concert and also preach during a celebration at RIO Heritage in Maryville.
The event takes place at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 23. It is the kick-off for a revival that will be held May 24-26 at 7 p.m. each day at the church, located at 2523 Tuckaleechee Pike. Monte and Janice have a combined 90 years of preaching and music.
Monte, a Blount County native, began playing guitar when he was 9 and also started singing in church. He had his own band, Monte and the Impacs in the 1960s. A recording artist for Sonlite Records in Nashville from 1989 to 1993, Monte also founded Freedom Records and has performed all over the area.
He also founded Heritage Church of God in Townsend and served as pastor.
His first gigs were as a nightclub singer but Monte surrendered his life to the Lord and that all changed. He preached his first message in 1970.
Janice grew up in Rocky Mount, North Carolina and was born into a musical family. She teamed up with F.C. Barnes to record “Rough Side of the Mountain,” a song that rose her to fame in the world of gospel music. The song was featured in Billboard magazine’s list of top-selling songs and sold 250,000 copies in one week.
She would record seven albums with Barnes and at one time, they had three songs in the Top 10 at the same time. Her singing talent also led her to lead a youth choir for years. There were 87 members.
In addition to her music, Janice also pastored a church in North Carolina. She, like her husband, has received numerous awards over the years. She is also the author of a book, entitled “His Word for Troubled Times.”
The two were married in 2010 and currently reside in Greenback. They have recorded albums together and continue to minister through music and preaching.
