Boy Scout Ian Coward is definite proof that persistence pays off and he has the Eagle Scout project to prove it.
This teenager and his family uprooted from California just a year ago. Ian was already underway with a project that would earn him the Eagle Award in his town of Whittier, California.
As he and his mom, Carolyn, explained it, the project involved putting in some vegetable beds at his high school. The Cowards had delivered the wood to the site and Ian was ready to get started. That was in 2019.
“One day he went to school and the boxes had been put together without him,” Carolyn said. “Someone thought they were doing him a favor. He had to come up with another idea.”
Ian came up with Plan B, which involved making a path for a botanical garden. Then the family got a call that would leave them months behind. COVID was shutting down school and therefore no work could be done on this botanical garden project since it was on school property. That idea had to be canned. It was now February 2020.
“Then we decided to move to Maryville,” Carolyn said. That was September of 2020. Ian found a local Scout Troop to join, Troop 88, but he was back at square one with his Eagle project and time was running out. The Boy Scouts require that a member complete his Eagle requirements by his 18th birthday; that left Ian less than a year.
Ian enlisted the help of his Scoutmaster to come up with some ideas. He said he turned down some because of the time element, but then settled on one that stirred his interest: building duck boxes for Fort Loudoun State Park.
From there, he was out of the gates, acquiring wood, the necessary tools and a good set of plans. Fellow Scouts helped him build the 3-foot-tall nesting boxes that will serve wood ducks in the state park. In all, Ian made eight of the boxes using cedar. He also had to make metal critter guards that would keep out snakes and raccoons so the duck eggs would be safe.
Wood was and still is very expensive, but Ian was able to get enough wood for all eight of the boxes. The wood had to be cut and then dried. It took Ian weeks to get the boxes ready for installation.
All eight are now ready for tenants. Ian placed some shavings in the boxes for nest making. The boxes will need to be cleaned out annually.
Sept. 8 was the day Ian finished all details of this Eagle project and gained final approval from the Boy Scout review board. His official ceremony is still being planned.
“We had never even heard of duck boxes,” Carolyn said.
The wood structures are meant for wood ducks, which are cavity-nesting ducks. They often will build in natural tree cavities and nesting boxes. The boxes can also attract screech owls and other birds.
Ian said he enjoyed the project, although it was stressful due to his time constraints. He is a senior at Maryville High School. His troop meets at New Providence Presbyterian Church.
This family has been involved in Scouting since Ian was in Cub Scouts. Carolyn and husband, Neil, were Scout leaders at one time.
Along his scouting journey, Ian has earned 49 badges. He also attended World Jamboree a couple of years ago. That and a high adventure camp are two of his favorite scouting memories.
It was hard, Ian said, to come up with an Eagle project after having picked up and moved here. He said Scouts in California often would take on building free libraries, painting projects or building flower beds. The duck boxes were definitely an original idea, he said.
Ian was required to document this entire journey with photos and details of the build. When it was all over, this Scout had spent 187 hours to give Fort Loudoun State Park these large and sturdy nesting boxes. They are placed on poles about 5 to 6 feet off the ground.
Third time’s the charm, he said, since it was technically the third Eagle Scout project Ian had started.
Mother and son both have breathed a sigh of relief.
