Ijams Nature Center and Alliance Brewing Company will unveil a new pale ale created for the nonprofit nature center during a Beer Release Party on the South Knoxville taproom’s patio at 1130 Sevier Avenue, May 22, from 4-6 p.m.
“We’re thrilled to work with Alliance, a local craft brewery known for its innovative and flavorful beers,” Ijams Executive Director Amber Parker said. “This partnership showcases the special qualities of our nature-loving, maker city, and the skills and creativity of Alliance brewers.”
The Ijams Pale Ale will be available on draft at Alliance and the Ijams beer garden at Mead’s Quarry. A portion of the beer’s sales will support the nature center’s conservation and education efforts.
Ijams Nature Center is a nonprofit, 318-acre educational nature center for all ages, abilities and walks of life. Ijams’ mission is to encourage stewardship of the natural world by providing an urban greenspace for people to learn about and enjoy the outdoors through engaging experiences.
Located just three miles from downtown Knoxville, Ijams features 14 miles of hiking and mixed-use trails, a public access river dock, swimming, boating, biking and more. The center offers hundreds of educational programs annually, from day camps and school field trips to outdoor and classroom education programs for all ages. The Ijams grounds and trails are open every day from 8 a.m. until dusk. For more information, visit Ijams.org or call 865-577-4717.
