If you’re looking for fun things to learn or do while you’re at home, Ijams Nature Center is here to help.
While the Ijams Visitor Center has closed and all programs have been canceled in response to COVID-19, the staff continues to share educational resources and information to educate, inform and inspire.
The nature center has launched a new Ijams E-Learning Station on its website. The new page features a variety of scavenger hunts for kids, tips on composting or creating pollinator gardens and more.
“A lot of things are uncertain right now, but Ijams Nature Center is here for you,” Ijams Executive Director Amber Parker said. “While we can’t be together in person, we still can connect as a community and share the wonders of the natural world.”
Ijams will continue to add new information to the page, located at https://www.ijams.org/ijams-e-learning.
The staff also is sharing ways to engage with and learn about nature on Ijams’ Facebook (@ijamsnaturecenter) and Instagram (@ijamsnaturecenter) pages.
“Nature is amazing, and technology is a great way to share it,” Parker said. “The staff has been working on short videos to teach people about invasive species removal, share river cleanup triumphs and inspire the artist in everyone.
“You’ll find posts about fungi, frogs and flowers, and we hope followers will share what they discover too,” she said. “Inspiration awaits us in the nature of this moment. Let’s experience it together.”
With no program or event revenue for the foreseeable future, Parker said the nature center would appreciate donations of any amount to help bridge the gap.
“Several people already have donated to help during this pandemic, and that means the world,” Parker said. “The staff is working remotely to the extent possible, and the natural resource and river teams continue to maintain the grounds and clean up the river. Supporting Ijams now can help sustain the nature center until Ijams is able to resume regular operations.”
Ijams Nature Center is a nonprofit, 315-acre educational nature center for all ages, abilities and walks of life. It is located at 2915 Island Home Ave., Knoxville. For more information, visit Ijams.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.