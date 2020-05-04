Ijams Nature Center will begin a slow, measured reopening of its facilities on Saturday, May 9, in keeping with Phase 1 of the City of Knoxville/Knox County reopening plan.
The Visitor Center will open partially to allow people to interact with front desk staff, who will be stationed at a desk protected by a Plexiglas barrier just inside the front entry to the gift shop.
Visitor Center and Mead’s Quarry bathrooms will open with increased sanitization protocols. These restrooms will be closed for cleaning at regularly scheduled times throughout the day.
At this time, the Mead’s Quarry Lake swimming area will remain closed.
Ijams’ partner, Navitat Knoxville, plans to reopen on Saturday.
For information, please visit the company’s website at navitatknoxville.com. Ijams will communicate plans for paddle and bike rentals through River Sports Outfitters when they become available.
Trails have been and will continue to remain open daily from 8 a.m. until dusk. Ijams asks that visitors bring and wear protective face coverings (masks, bandanas, buffs, etc.).
If you choose not to wear one continually, you are encouraged to cover your face when passing others on the trails.
All visitors are required to wear a face covering when entering the Visitor Center or interacting with staff.
This is for everyone’s protection as Ijams participates in the cautious reopening of this community.
If you are able, please make a donation or become a member of Ijams to help sustain this nonprofit nature center. Donations can be made at one of the donation boxes on the grounds; memberships and donations can be made by mail or online.
Thank you for your support during this difficult time, and for ensuring Ijams remains a safe, wonderful place for all to enjoy.
Ijams Nature Center is a nonprofit, 315-acre educational nature center for all ages, abilities and walks of life.
It is located at 2915 Island Home Ave., Knoxville.
The center offers hundreds of educational programs annually, from school field trips and off-site programs to on-site outdoor and classroom education programs that focus on topics from birding and wildflowers to yoga hikes, cooking classes and art programs.
The Ijams grounds and trails are open every day from 8 a.m. until dusk. For more information, visit https://www.ijams.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.