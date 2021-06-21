The 2021 Twilight at Ijams, presented by Clayton and Colonial Pipeline Company, will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12. Tickets will be available in July.
Formerly Ijams Nature Center’s Symphony in the Park, the new name reflects the continuing focus of this beloved event: To raise awareness and funds for the nature center so that Ijams can continue to educate and inspire people of all ages to appreciate and care for the natural world.
“We’ve known we needed to change the name because, while Ijams Nature Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, many in the community are under the impression that it is a City of Knoxville park and is fully funded by the City,” Ijams Executive Director Amber Parker said. “Additionally, we continue to hear many in the community as well as some attendees believe the event is supporting the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, not Ijams Nature Center.”
The original event was created as a fundraiser for the nature center 36 years ago by Sherri Lee, the late Bill Miller, M.D., and other members of the Ijams Board of Directors.
The event has grown and changed over the years, including moving from picnic blankets to tables, adding guest musical artists and introducing a featured visual artist.
The pandemic forced another change in 2020: Ijams planned a virtual experience, and, due to another rainy forecast, held the event – Ijams Nature Center’s Symphony from the Park – inside the Emporium Building.
That evening featured three new performers after the KSO was unable to play. The overwhelmingly positive reaction to the music in 2020 — a blend of bluegrass, classical and Appalachian — brought the realization that Ijams could create space for new artists and rotate performers from musical genres to expand the reach and diversity of the event. While still including the KSO in the rotation, it would be a way to increase relevancy with new audiences while also honoring the past.
Both the name and programmatic changes were approved by the Ijams Board of Directors and received the blessing of the event’s co-presenting sponsors.
Located just three miles from downtown Knoxville, Ijams features 12+ miles of hiking and mixed-use trails, a public access river dock, climbing, boating, biking and more. For more information, visit Ijams.org.
