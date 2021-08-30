Twilight at Ijams, a fundraiser to be presented by Clayton and Colonial Pipeline Company, is set for 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12.
The event is Ijams Nature Center’s largest annual fundraiser. It features fresh food, a twinkling signature cocktail, an Ijams-focused silent auction and a nature-themed concert featuring classical, Broadway and Appalachian music performed by Melony Dodson and Friends. All activities are outdoors.
Sponsors include Clayton, Colonial Pipeline Company, Ergon Terminaling, Inc., Home Federal Bank, Regal, Thermal Label Warehouse, The Trust Company of Tennessee, Harper Auto Square, Partners Development, Pilot Company, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Ann Sartwell and Robby Moore and Three Rivers Rambler.
Tickets are $175 or $1,750 for a table of 10. Reservations are due by Wednesday and can be made at ijams.org/twilight-at-ijams or by phone at 865-577-4717, ext. 123.
Ijams Nature Center is a nonprofit, 318-acre educational nature center. Ijams’ mission is to encourage stewardship of the natural world by providing an urban greenspace for people to learn about and enjoy the outdoors through engaging experiences. Located just three miles from downtown Knoxville, Ijams features miles of hiking and mixed-use trails, a public access river dock, climbing, boating, biking and more.
