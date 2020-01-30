One of the biggest “pull” parties of the year needs you to help restore East Tennessee’s native landscapes.
Ijams Nature Center is looking for 100 volunteers to remove invasive species at the fifth annual Weed Wrangle Knoxville from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 29.
“Invasive plant removal is vital to protecting natural ecosystems,” Ijams Natural Resource Manager Ben Nanny said. “The work can be labor intensive, but it’s incredibly rewarding because you’re helping to create habitat to support the wildlife that makes Knox County — and East Tennessee — so special.”
Weed Wrangle Knoxville will focus on five sites this year, including Lakeshore Park, Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum, Fort Dickerson, East Knox County Elementary and Ijams Nature Center.
Preregistration is required; sites will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. To register, visit the Events Calendar on Ijams Nature Center’s website at https://www.ijams.org. The deadline to register is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Weed Wrangle Knoxville is part of Ijams Nature Center’s 2020 Take Action! Big and Small Ways to Save the Planet, which runs Feb. 14-March 15.
Ijams Nature Center is a nonprofit, 315-acre educational nature center for all ages, abilities and walks of life. Ijams’ mission is to encourage stewardship of the natural world by providing an urban greenspace for people to learn about and enjoy the outdoors through engaging experiences. Located just three miles from downtown Knoxville, Ijams features 12 miles of hiking and mixed-use trails, a public access river dock, swimming, boating, biking and more.
