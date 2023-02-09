Ijams Nature Center is looking for volunteer site captains for its 34th annual Ijams River Rescue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.
This one-day cleanup annually brings together 500-800 volunteers to remove between 10-40 tons of trash from the Tennessee River’s shorelines and tributary creeks.
“In 2022, 557 volunteers safely removed more than 21 tons of garbage from 44 sites,” Ijams Development Director Cindy Hassil said. “This year’s goal is to tackle 40 sites in Knox, Anderson, Blount and Loudon counties, so that will require about 80 site captains because we’d like to have two co-captains at each site.”
A site captain’s duties range from checking in volunteers and going over safety procedures to completing a brief cleanup report. There are one to two site captains at each location. These volunteers receive training prior to the event.
The Ijams River Rescue is held rain or shine, but if severe weather is predicted for April 15, the event will move to April 22.
The deadline to sign up to be a site captain is Feb. 15. To sign up, email Hassil at chassil@ijams.org.
A general call for cleanup volunteers will go out in March.
Ijams Nature Center is a nonprofit, 318-acre educational nature center for all ages, abilities and walks of life, located just three miles from downtown Knoxville. The Ijams grounds and trails are open every day from 8 a.m. until dusk. The Visitor Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit Ijams.org.
