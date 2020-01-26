Ijams Nature Center, 2915 Island Home Ave., Knoxville, is looking for volunteer site captains for its 31st annual Ijams River Rescue, scheduled for Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We need to add 30 additional site captains to be able to reach more areas,” said Ijams Education Administrative Coordinator Lauren Bird. “Site captains are crucial because they keep each site running smoothly and help address any issues that arise.”
A site captain’s duties range from checking in volunteers and going over safety procedures to handing out snacks and completing a brief cleanup report. There are one to two site captains at each location. These volunteers receive training prior to the event.
Ijams River Rescue, now in its 31st year, draws between 600-800 volunteers annually and removes between 10-40 tons of trash from the river’s shorelines and its tributary creeks.
“In 2019, about 700 volunteers removed 33 tons of garbage from 34 sites in Knox, Blount, Loudon and Anderson counties,” Bird said. “A site captain’s work isn’t terribly strenuous or hard, but they determine how many sites can be cleaned up. If you have a friend, spouse or partner, you can volunteer as co-captains, which will make it more fun.”
For details about Ijams River Rescue or to volunteer to be a site captain, contact Lauren Bird at lbird@ijams.org or 865-577-4717, ext. 135. A general call for cleanup volunteers will be issued at a later date.
