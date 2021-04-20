Rain couldn’t stop the 32nd annual Ijams River Rescue presented by TVA. Almost 475 volunteers braved inclement weather to collect 15.4 tons of trash from 32 sites in and along East Tennessee’s waterways on March 27.
Originally there were 717 volunteers signed up to tackle 41 sites in the community, but the heavy, intermittent rains caused cancellations and rescheduled cleanups.
Even with rain breaks, volunteers removed 919 bags of garbage and 82 tires from sites.
“Heavy rain always means more trash because the rising waters wash everything downstream and into the Tennessee River,” Ijams Volunteer Coordinator Madelyn Collins said. “We are so appreciative to everyone who braved the storms and did the work while they could. It was amazing how much volunteers accomplished in such a short time.”
In addition to the typical trash volunteers find during a cleanup such as aluminum cans, tires, Styrofoam and plastic bottles, this year’s cleanup also retrieved unusual items such as car parts, charred car remains, a Santa rug, a recliner, mattresses, a motorcycle helmet, construction cones, a bicycle, a tomato cage, a toilet, a baby stroller, three softballs, DVDs, IDs, a rocking horse and a plastic shed.
One lucky volunteer found a $50 bill.
“That volunteer really ‘cleaned up,’” Collins said. “But the takeaway from this year’s event —and every other cleanup this community does — is that we need to be more careful about how we dispose of trash and recyclables. If you don’t put it where it belongs, it ends up in our water.”
Ijams Nature Center is a 315-acre nature center located at 2915 Island Home Ave., just three miles from downtown Knoxville.
