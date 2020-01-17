Haven House will hold its ninth annual Illuminate the Night Valentine's Day Gala from 5:30-11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, at Knoxville Airport Hilton, 2001 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa. The evening's festivities will include food, wine, beer and silent auction as well as music, all while benefitting the survivors of domestic violence. Tickets are $125 per person, $1,250 for a table and $1,500 for a table sponsorship.
Tickets are available at havenhouse.org or call 865-983-6818.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.