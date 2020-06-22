Author and teacher Elizabeth Genovise will lead a four-part fiction workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on July 11, 18, 25 and Aug. 1, via Zoom. The workshop will include structured round-table discussion, written critiques and personal feedback to give each writer a template for revision and a sense of his or her strengths and weaknesses.
Genovise is an O. Henry Prize winner and graduate of the Master of Fine Arts program at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana. She is a member of the East Tennessee Literary Hall of Fame and the author of three short story collections.
The cost to participate is $125 by June 29 or $150 by July 2. Register at knoxvillewritersguild.org.
