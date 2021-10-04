Dog walkers, meanderers and those just enjoying some outdoor time in Alcoa’s Springbrook Park have a new educational tool thanks to the hard work of a local Girl Scout.
Elyssa Looney is a senior at Maryville High School and just completed the requirements for her Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouts. She designed a tree trail that includes an audio tour identifying 10 different species of trees as visitors move along the walkway. A sign greets walkers at the start of the trail near Springbrook Recreation Center.
Each tree is marked so those listening in to the audio tour can know exactly what they are looking at. A QR code on the sign takes walkers to the website that’s part of this project.
Elyssa, a member of Troop 20536, said Scouts have to spend at least 80 hours on their Gold projects; she didn’t have any problem reaching that.
“I spent 133 hours total,” she said. This senior started a year ago. This past Saturday, she invited friends, family, fellow Scouts and the organization’s leadership to a celebration in the park.
The initial work included getting approval from the city of Alcoa and researching how this would all come together. That entailed finding a sign company to create the sign and how to identify and provide unique information on each tree.
And while there is no question this was a lot of work, Elyssa said it was an easy choice for her.
“I have always had a strong love for nature,” she explained. “I wanted to create something that would reach people on a large scale.”
For her Silver Award, Elyssa presented an environmental/conservation day camp for participants at the Blount County Boys and Girls Club. “That reached about 40 kids,” she explained. “I wanted to reach a ton of people in a matter of weeks and put in something permanent.”
It is a Gold Award requirement that a project be something long-lasting, Elyssa said. In Girl Scouts since she was in preschool, Elyssa has earned her Bronze, Silver and Gold awards now.
The 10 trees on the tree trail include the post oak, Southern red oak, red maple, tulip poplar, sugar maple, pitch pine, willow oak, yellow birch, flowering dogwood and sycamore. All are growing alongside the walkway and easy to spot.
Each tree’s scientific name is revealed on the audio tour, which uses Elyssa’s voice. She adds fun facts, like how the Cherokee people used red maple for eye inflammations and muscle aches. The sugar maple, she reports, has been used to make bowling pins and bowling alleys. Native Americans made canoes using pitch pine.
As a start-up, Elyssa received a $500 grant from the Girl Scouts but had to find a way to pay for the rest. She said the sign cost was $2,200. She worked to raise some of the funding, and friends and family lent their support too.
The city of Alcoa waived its installation fee and installed the sign free of charge, Elyssa said.
How it all comes together
Her parents were a great source of knowledge, thes Scout said. This whole family loves the outdoors and exploring.
“My mom used to work for Tremont in the Smokies,” Elyssa said. “She was a park ranger interpreter. My dad works as a law enforcement park ranger in Cades Cove.”
Mom Karen White and dad Kent Looney were present Saturday at the trail celebration. So, too, were Pinkie Mistry and Jeremy LaDuke, who both donated their talents to this project. Mistry did the graphics for the sign and LaDuke designed the website, gsnativetrees.com.
Elyssa’s Gold Award adviser Jaquie Stiver came out to see the unveiling too. She also worked previously for the national park and provided expert advice, said Elyssa, whose Troop 20536 is led by Lisa Henrickson.
It is Elyssa’s hope that users of Springbrook Park will take advantage of this learning tool to help them identify native trees around them. Elyssa also wants those planting their own trees to think about what they are choosing to put in the ground and why.
Natives are the way to go for trees and other plants, she said. They have their own protection against native predators while non-native plants don’t. Pesticides are often used on non-natives and can harm the environment, she added.
Upon graduation from high school, Elyssa wants to go into political science or another field that makes policies.
“I want to be able to defend the planet,” she said.
