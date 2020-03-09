A free presentation scheduled for 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, will provide options on many different types of in-home care and assisted living. The meeting takes place at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield, St., Maryville and is open to the public. Speakers will be Beth and Patrick Bowen with CarePatrol of East Tennessee.
Started 25 years ago by a social worker, CarePatrol is the world's largest placement service. The March 19 session will include a question-and-answer period. For more information, call 865-983-9422.
