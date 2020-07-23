After meeting 98-year-old Dotty Bushing, Lisa Soland made a promise she couldn’t have known would have her crying over strangers’ love letters and immersing herself into their World War II survival.
But that’s exactly what happened two years ago when Soland, who had written a one-act play about Sgt. Alvin York, met Dotty. The two were introduced by mutual friend Mary Bogart, who knew Dotty’s husband, the late Art Bushing Jr., who was the son of Alvin York’s personal secretary, Art Bushing Sr. Bogart thought maybe Dotty could shed some light onto York’s personal life.
Soland, who has studied York extensively and interviewed family members, said she didn’t learn much new material about York; it’s what else Dotty shared that put Soland on a two-year dive into Bushing family history. It had been Art Bushing’s dream to have his memoirs published in the form of letters to Dotty and others along with his personal journals written during his service in the Army during World War II. Art Bushing died having never realized that dream.
Then Dotty met Soland.
She couldn’t say no
“Before the conversation was over, I had agreed to publish the diary,” Soland said.
She is a writer after all and has other connections to Art Bushing. He taught English for 50 years at Maryville College after the war, and Soland is there now, teaching playwriting. She is also senior editor of Climbing Angel Publishing, which published the two Bushing volumes that contain 1,200 pages. The first volume is 480 pages and the second, 720.
Soland transcribed, compiled and edited the material and then published it. She let Art’s own words stand, including any misspellings because she wanted it to be authentic and capture who he was as a husband, son, soldier and man.
What has emerged are two volumes of Art Bushing’s love letters home to Dotty and his detailed account of time spent fighting as an Army soldier in Europe. Soland said she actually put the second volume together first. It contains Art’s writings while he was engaged in battle. That was what he had wanted all to read.
“My idea would be to comb my letters for pertinent passages from my letters reflecting my experiences, my thoughts, conditions in the Army, etc.,” Art wrote in a letter to Dotty in 1946 while stationed in Germany. “Within a letter-medium, I would have more latitude for putting across views and observations, and my novice style would not be so prominent. ... The big job would be to choose and delete.”
Those words certainly rang true for Soland. As Dotty and her family turned over letter after letter and also photographs, Soland knew the story of Art and Dotty was just as important and revealing about an era never to be repeated. One volume just wouldn’t suffice.
“It just built up and built up,” Soland explained. “The letters. I can’t even begin to tell you. Tubs and tubs of letters and photographs. They made an oath to one another to write every day. So you are talking about 3½ years of their exchanges every day.”
That’s roughly 1,277 letters between the couple.
Insight into love and war
The letters and journal entries are presented in chronological order in the two volumes so a time line is easy to follow. There are photos of Art as a young boy in Jamestown, where he grew up, pictures of him in his Army uniform, family photos and Army buddies enjoying sports away from the war zone.
The first volume is called “Art & Dotty: His Diary, Their Letters & Photographs of World War II.” The second volume is “Art Bushing: His Diaries, Letters and Photographs of World War II.”
Dotty, Soland said, was someone who had a great, fun spirit as revealed in her correspondence. Art, on the other hand, had his “feet on the ground,” Soland said. He also had a gift for describing in detail everything that was going on around him.
Art and Dotty met while both were students at Maryville College, and Art proposed to her in the MC Woods, Soland said. Art was even teaching at MC before he graduated. His assignment was teaching physics to cadets who were about to become part of the Army’s specialized forces.
After graduating MC, Art left for boot camp at Camp Roberts in California. He hadn’t waited to be drafted; he enlisted. He also attended Stanford University while out there so he could learn Dutch and serve as an interpreter for the Army. It was while Art was in California that he and Dotty tied the knot. They were married on April 6, 1944, in San Jose and would raise four children.
Art’s mom was against the two marrying before he completed his duties for the Army. Soland said there are letters between Art and Dotty and also Art and his father about the trepidation. They faced the impasse with grace, patience and much prayer, Soland said.
“The way they handled it was amazing.”
Mixed in the volumes of Art’s life dating from 1943-46 are photos that are hard to look at, including ones of the men freed from Dachau concentration camp, mentioned in a letter dated Nov. 18, 1945.
“They were nothing but skin and bones,” Soland said of the prisoners. “Skin and bones. There were pictures of ashes that were still in the ovens. I couldn’t not put those in the book.”
There are ones of Art with some of his MC buddies who served with him. Soland also found a picture from the time Art and a buddy attended Gen. Patton’s funeral.
“They saved everything,” Soland said.
Dream realized
Dotty is now 100 and lives at Shannondale Assisted Living. Soland said she pressed on with great urgency with this project because she wanted the centenarian to be able to hold the finished products in her own hands. She thanked Soland for helping bring Art’s dream to reality.
Dotty has had the opportunity to read over the finished product.
“It reads like a story,” she said. “It brought back so many memories. I read over some of it and cried. It’s beautiful.”
It had been a long time, Dotty said, since she had revisited those old letters. Art passed away in 2008.
She loves to tell the story about their marriage. Dotty rode a train from Knoxville to Chicago and then California. She sat up the whole way for three days in a train car meant for women and children. There were also soldiers aboard.
She ended up not being able to take her original train and had to board one that ran an hour later. When she arrived at her destination, Art was nowhere to be found. She stood on the platform alone and ended up calling a MC friend who lived out in California. She told Dotty to go meet Art at the Greyhound bus station.
Two meant for each other
They did eventually find each other. “There was Art with a bouquet of wilted flowers,” she recalled. He had gone to the wrong place to meet up. Turns out, there were two Greyhound stations, Dotty said. They were married the next day, surrounded by MC friends.
Dotty also shared that Art was best friends with former Daily Times Editor Dean Stone.
Art was a Christian and that comes through as he writes about mundane day-to-day responsibilities and the much larger scope of what was happening. Soland said she felt it was God who led her to Dotty and the resulting publications.
The art of letter writing is mostly lost these days. Soland said she hopes people who are interested in a soldier’s World War II journey and MC graduates will pick up these volumes. Art makes many references to his time as an MC student and friendships forged. She said the love letters may be of interest to women or those seeking a great love story in the midst of troubled times.
“There is beauty in the way they loved each other that is revealed through the written word,” Soland said. “You have to slow down to write something good. They slowed down because that was the way of life at the time.”
Dotty said her children also are grateful this project has now become public. Future generations will be able to better understand this period in history thanks to Art and Dotty.
“I just knew this was a good story,” Dotty said. “I wanted it out in the public somehow so people could read it.”
She and Art were married for more than 60 years. When Art died, Dotty got more than 200 sympathy cards, many from former MC students.
“We got hitched and were together for a long, wonderful time,” Dotty said. “My husband was a treasure.”
