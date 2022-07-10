There’s a thriving thrift store community in Blount County were clothes go for as low as 25 cents, a kitchen can be equipped for mere dollars and even the stores’ proceeds go to help more people in need.
One of them is the Habitat ReStore, located in Maryville, where used furniture represents the largest portion of sales, followed by household items and clothes said Store Manager Fred Plummer. And while it’s hard to gauge whether it’s the economy or the thrill of the hunt that brings people in, they are indeed coming in.
“In March and April of 2022 gross sales exceeded $100,000,” Plummer said. “March sales were a little higher than April.”
The new year for the ReStore started in July. Plummer is hopeful this new year ends up like the last one, with lots of customers making purchases.
“From July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, we had over 50,000 sales transactions. None of this would be possible without the support of Blount County citizens,” he stressed.
Plummer said he can’t be sure, but higher prices for everything from gasoline to groceries have probably contributed to the increase in sales he’s seen this year. This thrift store is holding a Christmas in July Sale now through July 16 on everything related to the holiday.
“We were ready for our Christmas in July Sale well before it ever got here,” said Assistant Store Manager Darlene Edmonds. She said there is plenty of holiday craft supplies and decorations. Foot traffic in the store has been steady, she said.
Plummer said he doesn’t know why there were so many sales in March and April. The Habitat ReStore did open up additional space, he said. The shop has 24,000 square feet of shopping space now.
This store sells everything from furniture to linens, dinnerware, small kitchen appliances, toys and clothes. “Right now, our clothes are on sale for 25 cents,” he said. “We try to do that every month or so because we are so blessed with donations.”
He said many of the household items sell for $1. Customers range from those who struggle with paying their bills and/or have children to provide for to people who love the reuse/recycle angle of buying used products.
Habitat ReStore (548 N. Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville) is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Proceeds from the sell of goods go to help build Habitat homes in Blount County. The ReStore is staffed with paid staff and volunteers.
Gayle Girard is a volunteer at the Hearts and Hands Thrift Shoppe (120 Tiger Drive) in Townsend. She said business remains steady at this nonprofit store that also sells lots of household items, clothes, books and knickknacks. A member of the Hearts and Hands board, she has also volunteered at the shop for many years.
“Everybody here is a volunteer,” she said. All of the proceeds from sales go to fund scholarships for resident of Townsend minus rent and utilities.
Visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains who find themselves in Townsend stop in. So do the locals, Girard said.
“I have some ladies who stop by every Thursday,” she said.
Hearts and Hands is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday in Townsend. Years ago, the nonprofit held rummage sales and bake sales to raise its funds before deciding to open the store.
The Community Chest in Maryville (2006 E. Broadway) is owned by Shawn Foster and has operated on East Broadway in Maryville for 10 years. Sonja Blinn is an employee and said this thrift store’s sole mission is to help the less fortunate.
“Our clothes right now are 50 cents,” Blinn said. “Our shoes are always $1. Things like pocketbooks are always cheap to help the community.”
Community Chest has also given merchandise to fire victims or others in dire need, Blinn said. Bras, socks and underwear are always free, she pointed out.
This thrift store takes in nonperishable foods, which are also given away. On any given day, there might also be 25-cent hand sanitizer or other low-priced cleaning supplies.
“There are a lot of people who rely on thrift stores,” Blinn said. “Especially now with prices for gas and thing so ridiculous.”
Family Promise of Blount County opened its thrift store (705 E. Lincoln Road) a few years ago in Alcoa. Store Manager Aaron Davis said they are still trying to get the word out they are here. Closing during the pandemic didn’t help, he said.
“We would love for people to know we are here because we have a great mission, which is to help homeless families here.”
This nonprofit also sells its share of furniture and household items. They currently do no sell clothing because it takes up a lot of space. Donations of kitchen items, toys, collectibles, lamps and other items are appreciated, Davis said. More volunteers would also be great.
Davis said his store is neat, clean and organized and ready for more bargain hunters. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“You can definitely find some diamonds in the rough here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.