You can sign up for jokes of the day, Bible verses of the day or even recipes of the day on social media, so 82-year-old retired pathologist Bob Richmond figured there was ample room for also posting his passion.
Richmond is a resident of Asbury Place, a senior living community in Maryville. He and his wife moved into an apartment there nine years ago after leaving West Knoxville. He said he was active in this community before the pandemic, like many of his neighbors. Then social activities came to a halt in the name of precaution and concern over COVID-19.
That’s when he got the idea to provide his own form of shared entertainment — taking and posting his Flowers of the Day photos through email.
He started back in April 2020. Richmond said he mostly takes photos of the black-eyed Susans, tiger lilies, morning glories, redbuds and periwinkle growing on the Asbury campus. He does venture out from there, using his Sony Alpha a5100 mirrorless digital camera and 30 mm fixed lens, preferring to catch the evening light.
It’s been a real labor of love. Richmond has posted a Flower of the Day every single day since late April 2020. He even suffered a heart attack back in March but was still able to keep up. He had several photos already in the pipeline, he said. And he fully recovered from his heart attack.
That’s roughly more than 450 photos Richmond has shared. He is always adding people to his email list. Most are Asbury Place residents and some friends spread around the world.
He doesn’t just send out the photos. Richmond provides the common and botanical names of each, along with interesting tidbits of information he has learned. The emails are back and forth as recipients of his emails feel encouraged to write back, ask questions and offer their observations.
“I like to keep it short and interesting,” Richmond said.
This is a relatively recent project born out of a lifelong love of flowers. He can thank his sixth grade teacher, Lorene Rees for that.
As Richmond explains it, he was in sixth grade in San Antonio when Rees started her unit of teaching on Texas wildflowers. It was an annual project she loved to do.
“The motto is ‘You can find 75 wildflowers at your feet,’” he recalled. With help from a nearby museum, Richmond said his class set off to see what they could find.
“I think I set the record,” he said. “We got 106 that year.”
Richmond said he continued to keep up with his teacher for many years. She was in her 90s when she died. He can still see himself out there in the dirt, discovery on his mind. Rees gave him a couple of textbooks as her student.
“Here I was this 10-year-old boy with a bedraggled bunch of flowers I needed help identifying,” Richmond said. The curator of that local museum was right there, providing the answers.
“That’s how I got started,” Richmond said. “In sixth grade, back in 1950.”
It’s easier to uncover names of plants now, he said. With an app on his phone, he can solve most any mystery.
Asbury Place has a garden club, and Richmond is a member. There are personal gardens there along with common areas shared by all. Richmond photographs flowers in all locations and points those out in his postings.
“We have quite an active garden club,” Richmond said. “Several of us do some of the public-space gardening around here, concentrating on tasks too labor intensive to pay people to do.”
In addition to this hobby, Richmond said he and some others at Asbury enjoy singing on Saturday afternoons in the Assisted Living building chapel. It’s been put on hold because of the surging delta variant.
This retiree who loves to photograph nature and share his talents grew up in San Antonio but has lived a lot of different places. He was born in Hawaii and also lived in Germany. His dad was a pathologist in the Army during World War II.
Word has spread about Richmond’s project. Some of his photos have been made into a book and placed at the clubhouse at Asbury. A slideshow also was put together. People stop him in the street to offer their appreciation.
He plans to keep this up. He is also hopeful the pandemic will dissipate as more people continue to get vaccinated and keep safety protocols in place.
If things really improve, Richmond might be able to defend his Blount County Adult Spelling Bee Champion title he won a couple of years ago.
“I haven’t been able to defend my title because of the pandemic,” he said.
