The inspiration for a mission project at Highland Presbyterian Church in Maryville comes in part from wanting to see a famed children’s television host’s life lessons lived out in plain sight.
That would be Mister Rogers, who taught millions of children the importance of inclusion, empathy, graciousness and service to others. He was an ordained Presbyterian minister, explained Matthew Benz-Whittington, Highland’s pastor. The denomination celebrates Mister Rogers Day each year on his birthday, March 20.
So when that date rolled around this year, this pastor ran an idea by his congregation.
“We just talked about what it means to serve our neighbors, what it means to care for our neighbors,” Benz-Whittington said.
His idea was to establish a little free village, based on the concept used in creating the Little Free Libraries that have sprung up all over the world. Boxes are built and filled with books that are free for the taking. People are asked to take a book and some leave a book for others to enjoy.
The little free village could expand on that, Benz-Whittington said. Highland already has one of the Free Little Libraries on its campus, but other boxes could be added, he said. Maybe one could offer medical supplies like bandages and cleaning solutions; a box could be constructed and filled with school supplies. In winter, there might be a need for one that provides gloves, hats and scarves. Food is also a huge need, so one box will provide nonperishables.
“Anyone who needs things could stop by,” this pastor said. “The boxes will be available seven days a week.”
Benz-Whittington said Highland members are passionately on board with the project. A work day has been set up — May 7 — to build the boxes and set them in the ground. He said the themed boxes could be changed out depending on need and time of year.
It was during the worst of the pandemic that Benz-Whittington accepted the job as pastor of Highland. He and wife, Bethany, and their two young children rolled into town on July 4, 2020. They had been serving churches in Colorado; Bethany is also a pastor, now serving as supply pastor at Eusebia Presbyterian in Seymour.
He is originally from Memphis, and she, Atlanta. Both were familiar with the area, Matthew said. “Going out west was our big adventure,” he explained. “We knew it wasn’t going to be our forever home.”
Having kids, Benz-Whittington, said, made them want to be closer to family. “We had no family in that entire time zone,” he said of their time in Colorado.
His journey to here included serving a church with as many as 1,500 members and serving as guest preacher to one where there were five in attendance. Benz-Whittington also served a year as a hospital chaplain.
Billy Newton was the last full-time pastor at Highland. Dwyn Monger was interim before Benz-Whittington was called. While a small congregation, this new pastor said he agrees with the church’s description of themselves as “small but mighty.”
These two ministers did cast a wide net when searching for a place to land. Matthew said he came across Highland and decide to apply. Bethany told him much later that she had a strong sense they would end up in Maryville.
What drew him to Highland, he said, was this church’s commitment to missions, here and far. “I wanted to be somewhere that was really engaged in the community,” Matthew said.
These two met while attending Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, Georgia. Their children are 3 and 1.
Matthew welcomes members of the community to come to Highland on May 7 to learn more about the plans for this little free village. They will be there from 9 a.m. to noon.
So as to keep the boxes stocked, the pastor said they will build shelving to be placed near the sanctuary so members can drop off supplies. This project, he said, is hopefully just the start of an outreach ministry.
“When people show up at Highland and ask what’s our mission, we can show them,” Benz-Whittington said. “We feed the hungry. We care for those who need help.”
But the service to others hopefully doesn’t end there, this pastor said. He wants to see other ministries grow out of this one.
We need to go beyond building boxes and filling them,” he said. “This can certainly be a starting point.”
The Presbyterian Church has embraced a new initiative called Matthew 25, Benz-Whittington said. That chapter in the Bible talks about how caring for the needs of others is just like doing the same duties for Christ.
“We have signed on to that,” the pastor said. “It’s been a guiding light for us.”
Now that the pandemic has eased, Benz-Whittington said he has been out in the community meeting his neighbors. The church held online services for several months as COVID made its rounds. They have returned to in-person gatherings.
Highland has partnered with St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Maryville to host joint events for children and teens. That includes things like yard games and a cookout, trips to Dollywood and tubing on Little River. St. Andrew’s is also a small church, set in the heart of Maryville.
The pastor there is Amy Bradley. She and Benz-Whittington met through the Blount County Ecumenical Action Council. They recognized common ground immediately.
“We are both pandemic pastors,” Benz-Whittington said. Bradley also took over her as pastor at St. Andrew’s during COVID.
Trading in the Rocky Mountains for the Smokies was a great trade, this family said. In Colorado, they were 45 minutes away from Rocky Mountain National Park; here they are the same distance from our national park. Bethany attended the University of Tennessee so she knew this area too.
“I grew up in Memphis and went to college in Chattanooga, so Tennessee is home and a familiar place,” Matthew said.
