The fifth annual Alcoa High School Holiday Market sold out its vendor spaces for the upcoming Nov. 20 event back in September, with more than 75 slated to sell their wares.
That fast sellout could be the result of a few things, said marketing teacher and DECA adviser Joy Gornto: Vendors had such successful results in 2020 they wanted to sign up again, or the location and date are ideal. Or just maybe this band of students and their teachers know how to market and get countywide publicity.
It’s probably a combination of all of that, Gornto and her students said. Whatever the reason, they are pumped with excitement and working hard to make the annual event one this community looks forward to again and again.
The popular shopping extravaganza will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Alcoa High School, with free admission.
Four marketing students of Gornto are going to be vendors themselves for this 2021 sale as they have started their own small businesses. Each one is being spotlighted on a class bulletin board as one more way to get their entrepreneurship skills recognized.
Caroline Buchanan is a sophomore who started her own small business in sixth grade. Her first products were hair scrunchies, which she sold for 50 cents to fellow classmates. This past January, however, Caroline expanded her product line as Deedles Fashion Accessories. That includes things like cosmetic bags, tote bags and other accessory items. She sells on Etsy and will be at this Holiday Market on Saturday.
“I enjoy making everything,” she said. “I still do the scrunchies.”
Lucy Riddick is a freshman who also saw the potential using her artistic talents. She started out making bath bombs and facial scrubs but soon found her niche in taking flannel shirts and re-imagining them using various techniques. She said last year was extremely busy and that 2021 is no exception.
At one point, she had her distressed flannels in stores but decided to cut out the middleman and deal with her customers directly. She will sell her flannel shirts at the Holiday Market and she also sells through her Facebook site Lucy Harper brand.
Like Caroline, Lucy started out when she was very young, at only 11 years old. She said she hopes to continue being a small business owner into adulthood.
Freshman Savannah Kinsey has years of experience as an entrepreneur with her hair accessories, jewelry, key chains and magnets. “I started when I was 9 with my mom and my aunt,” she said. She said the trio sells their products at yard sales and flea markets.
Her favorite items to make are the magnets using plastic beads. It’s a hobby she loves.
Sydney Correa has dreams to one day be an art student at the Savannah College of Art and Design. As Holiday Market approached this year, she brought her idea of a vendor booth to Gornto, who quickly said yes. She will paint children’s faces at the event.
She said she can paint just about anything on a face — animals, flowers, mountains, mascots. She’s been creating artwork since she was 6.
“I tell all of my classes we are having a holiday market so if they have a product to sell ...” Gornto said. “I love to get them thinking about entrepreneurship.”
Last year, Gornto had three students who entered the market as sellers. There are four this time. “I would love to have enough to where we could just have a student entrepreneurship fair,” the teacher said.
This all would not be possible without the leadership of these student business owners and DECA members, Gornto said. Planning started as early as the beginning of the school year. Friday will be a huge day with setup; Saturday is game on with hundreds of shoppers anticipated as they seek out that perfect gift or gifts.
“That first year, we had about 600 to 700 people come to the sale,” Gornto said. “We had over 1,100 last year and it was outside due to COVID. I have had 50 vendors contact me since we became full.”
DECA officers include Reed Gossett, Dru Greer, Ainsley Lamar, Caroline Buchanan and Annalise Erhart. All of them are sophomores. Gornto said these are the best sophomores she’s had in recent memory.
Now that she has another marketing teacher, Keenan Sudderth, she said the program will only grow. Sudderth is a former student of Gornto’s.
“This is the calm before the storm,” Gornto said days before the Holiday Market. She added that with 80-plus vendors, this is the place to shop for Christmas gifts with no supply-chain worries. There also will not be too many people selling the same items since Gornto limits those that are similar.
Ainsley echoed what others also expressed, that the community of Alcoa has always supported these types of endeavors at Alcoa High. The broader community likewise shows its support by coming out.
There even will be items suited for men, such as fishing lures, Gornto said.
“This is a fun event,” Buchanan said. “This is the one time of year we get to do this.”
