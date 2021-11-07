Having the spirit of a good neighbor can mean anything from helping someone with their yard work to providing a ride to the doctor’s office or volunteering for a veterans organization.
For the past nine years, Good Neighbors of Blount County has made it a point to publicly recognize those in our community who put others before self. On Thursday, night, the nonprofit held its ninth annual Spirit of Good Neighbors Awards presentation at New Providence Presbyterian Church. Blount County Register of Deeds Phyllis Crisp served as emcee, filling in for Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, who had a prior engagement.
Last year’s event was held virtually due to the pandemic.
Seating was limited due to COVID restrictions, but more than 100 residents came out to support the organization and applaud volunteerism in Blount County.
“We are going to recognize the people who give of themselves selflessly,” Crisp told the crowd. Nominations came from coworkers, peers and others, she explained.
“It is because of them that Blount County is an amazing place to live,” Crisp said of all the nominees. “It is an amazing place. This is one of the most giving counties ever.”
Nominations were taken from the public for weeks. Recipients are then selected by an independent panel of judges, not current Good Neighbors board members. The judges are usually one former board member, someone who is aware of what Good Neighbors is all about and someone from United Way.
The panel is given all of the information about each nominee except for the names. This year there are four categories — Everyday Neighbors, Professional Neighbors, Focused Neighbors and Community Neighbors.
An everyday neighbor is someone who cares for someone around them with consistent tasks, like mowing a lawn, preparing meals or providing transportation. Nominations were Chad Dunford, Bobby Eason, Sally Gannon, Kevin James and Jenny Moody.
The recipient in this category is Dunford. He has completed a one-year recovery program at the True Purpose facility and devotes his time toward serving his fellow residents.
Professional neighbors are those who work for an organization such as a church, nonprofit or business. They work tirelessly to advocate for those in need. Nominations for this category were Allevia
Technology, Lisa Atkinson, Amy Gilliand, Teresa O’Mary and United Ink Tattoo — Momma K.
The recipient is United Ink Tattoo — Momma K. She is the owner of United Ink Tattoo and serves her community in many capacities. Her business hosts an Angel Tree every year for Christmas. She has been described as a person who is generous and non-judgmental.
Focused neighbors have a specific mission to reduce or eliminate a specific gap like hunger, homelessness. Doug Blair, Allen Helton, Mollie Nicholson and Ariane Schratter were the nominees. Recipient is Dr. Ariane Schratter.
She is involved in this community as a member of the Trauma informed Community Board. She provides college students for the Homework Assistance Program with Maryville Housing Authority. This has allowed the program to expand.
Community neighbors serve needs through various means and positively impact their community. This category has the most nominees — Virginia Hardwick, Phil Hoffman, Craig Jarvis, Vandy Kemp, Kari McClain, Patsy Russell, Lloyd Shiver and Milo Stanojevich. The recipient is Lloyd Shiver.
Shiver lives at Top of the World and assists his neighbors who often have issues with road conditions and power outages. Shiver is there to help, his nominee said.
This annual event is a fundraiser for Good Neighbors, which provides emergency assistance with rent and utilities for those in need in this community. Board Chair Matt Webb announced and introduced this year’s recipients. He said words like dedicated, genuine, selfless, generous, spirited, leader and problem-solver were all used to describe these community servants.
Crisp asked attendees to consider making financial donations to Good Neighbors. She said the nonprofit gave out assistance totaling $452,000 since March of 2020. Much of that went for COVID relief, she said.
According to Good Neighbors, they have worked with almost 1,050 households since the start of 2021. The age category helped most is the 0-18, which represents 40% of those served this year so far. That is followed by those ages 30-54, which is 31%.
Of that assistance, 662 families were helped with utility payments, and 405 with rent.
The total amount of assistance in the first three quarters of 2021 in $181,214.
