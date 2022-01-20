What do you need? — that’s been a question Cindy Chandler has heard hundreds of times over the course of several months.
As program coordinator for Blount County’s Isaiah 117 House, it’s music to her ears. The house, which is being built on property adjoining Blount Community Church’s campus, will serve as a safe haven for children and teens who have been taken into state custody and are awaiting placement into foster care.
The name comes from a verse in the Bible, Isaiah 1:17, which reads, “Learn to do right; seek justice. Defend the oppressed. Take up the cause of the fatherless; plead the case of the widow.”
There are bedrooms to accommodate girls and boys, family area, kitchen and laundry area, multiple bathrooms, office for caseworkers from Department of Children’s Services, storage space for supplies and an outdoor, fenced-in playground.
path to Blount County
The journey that led to here started back in October 2019 when Isiah 117 House founder and executive director Ronda Paulson led a meeting of ministers in Blount County and explained her dream of building these nonprofit houses across the state.
She and her husband had made the decision to become foster parents back in 2014. That’s when she found out that children who have been taken into state custody often have to spend hours inside a small DCS office as they wait to be placed with a foster family. It’s a day for them filled with confusion, worry and wondering.
Paulson said it was then God placed on her heart the creation of Isaiah 117 House.
The first one was built in her home community of Carter County. With her awareness campaign, Paulson spread out to neighboring communities and arrived for that first meeting in Blount to plead her case for an Isiah 117 House here.
Things moved ahead quickly; as a matter of fact, Blount Community Church had donated the 1-acre of land for the house by the end of the day.
Then a month later, Paulson and some others were invited to a meeting of the Blount County Homebuilders Association by Lamon & McDaniel Builders in Maryville, the company that became the contractor for this Blount County Isiah 117 House.
overwhelming volunteer display
Chandler was present at the meeting. “People just started raising their hands, saying I will do this or I will do that,” Chandler recalled. They stood in line to offer their assistance, she said.
At the end of the night, 75 to 80% of the cost of the home had been donated.
Some offered their expertise in the form of labor; others donated supplies or provided them at greatly reduced prices. It was business owners and others coming together to launch this huge undertaking.
And when that was all coming together, other needs surfaced — furniture for the rooms, light fixtures, appliances, desks, supplies for the children that includes clothes, school supplies and personal hygiene items.
One church stepped up and said it would be the pajama church, providing PJs for every child brought to Isaiah 177 House.
Another called to say it would now be the sock and shoes church so that each child entering the home would have these new items to take with them.
Baby clothes and products are now the responsibility of another group.
A Sunday school said it will be providing new clothes for each season for the temporary residents.
The washer and dryer have been taken care of, and one person made a donation to build the playground space. A youth group will be mulching the area.
Someone built the fence that was provided by another.
It hasn’t stopped. A ceremonial groundbreaking at the site was held on Feb. 14, 2020.
“I have seen so much good in Blount County,” Chandler said. “We are beyond blessed. God is doing this. He is putting people in our path, even through a pandemic.”
Too many to mention
Chandler didn’t want to start naming all who have opened their hearts and wallets to make this new program a realty here for fear of leaving someone out. She did say Chad Sunderland at Lamon & McDaniel Builders has been so generous with his time and talents. Flynn Electric has donated all of its services. Everyone involved looks forward to the day the doors will open, which won’t be long.
Once that happens, DCS will be in charge of who comes into the house and when they leave. Isaiah 117 Houses will all have certified volunteers; there are 40 who have been trained here. A caseworker will be at the house anytime there is a child present.
Those who wish to volunteer must undergo background checks, fingerprinting and complete trauma training along with completing paperwork requirements. Here in Blount County those currently ready to serve are retirees and others who work part time or even full time.
The children and teens who arrive at Isaiah 117 House will be able to get warm meals, the chance to take showers, do homework and play games instead of spending hours in a small office as they wait for placement in a foster family.
Chandler was hired as the project coordinator in April 2020 and is the only employee.
The ministry is spreading
Isaiah 117 Houses can be found in other Tennessee counties like Bradley-Polk, Carter, Cocke, Greene, Sullivan, Washington, Jefferson, Knox, Monroe-McMinn and Sevier. Some are currently open while others are under construction. Chandler said Indiana now has an Isaiah 117 House and other states are interested.
Chandler was hesitant to give an opening day because delays are inevitable. She said she has learned to take things as they come.
“God knows,” she said. “He has a plan. He and I have had conversations and sometimes I want things speeded up just a little bit.”
As each child leaves Isaiah 117 House, each will equipped with two to three new outfits, shoes, school supplies, backpacks, pillow, blanket and personal care products — whatever they need.
This nonprofit also sees that DCS caseworkers feel appreciated. Isaiah 117 takes treats to them on the 17th of each month.
In the end, needs will be met, the doors will open and children in state custody will have a safe, inviting place to stay as their futures get worked on, Chandler knows. It all started with Paulson, who once she knew the heartbreaking truth, couldn’t sit idly by.
Her awareness campaign has brought in support from as far away as California, Chandler said.
“People want to do good,” Chandler said. “But until they are aware, you can’t expect people to help.”
