A one-of-a-kind food festival is set to debut in Townsend.
On Nov. 13-14, Simply Greater Design and Events is hosting the inaugural Great Smoky Mountain Food Truck Festival at the Little Arrow Outdoor Resort located at 118 Stables Drive, Highway 73 in Townsend. The festival kicks off with a VIP event from 6-9 p.m. on Nov. 13 and is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 14 for all ages.
Set against the backdrop of the scenic Smoky Mountains, the festival highlights the unique food truck communities in Blount County and the surrounding East Tennessee area. There will be 25 food trucks in attendance showcasing diverse cuisine and flavors from southern, down-home comfort food to international favorites like Italian, Filipino, Asian and more.
The festival site includes a playground for children and games like corn hole and horseshoes.
Great Smoky Mountain Food Truck Festival attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy spirits from distillers previously featured at the Townsend Grains & Grits Festival. The Grains & Grits Festival offers whiskey and spirits tastings from 30-plus distillers along with gourmet food highlighting the culinary scene.
The Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Authority and food truck caterers expect the event will boost tourism to the area.
“We’re thrilled to have a new festival in Blount County that spotlights the thriving, mobile culinary community through the Great Smoky Mountain Food Truck Festival,” said Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchell. “Attendees will not only enjoy sampling the food, but also the beautiful outdoor scenery at Little Arrow Outdoor Resort.”
The location at Little Arrow has its benefits as each food truck will have its own campsite.
Tina Rhea, owner of REO Cheesewagon said, “We want to give people the chance to eat their way through the campground.”
Shuttle service will be provided by Cades Cove Heritage Tours. Attendees for the festival on Saturday will park at Burger Master and follow signage for meeting the following minimum safety measures. To keep attendees and staff safe, face masks will be required at all times on the shuttle and at the festival when not eating. Contact-free temperature scans will be taken before boarding the shuttle and no one without a face mask will be permitted to board. Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the festival and social distancing will be mandatory.
Tickets to the festival on Saturday are $5 and include parking, shuttle service and swag. Children 12 and under are free. A VIP Event will be held from 6-9 p.m. Friday night. A limited number of VIP tickets for Friday’s event are available online here. For Saturday tickets, visit Brown Paper Tickets online at this link or by calling 865-507-1937 and remember space is limited. For more information, visit their Facebook page at GSM food truck fes
tival.
