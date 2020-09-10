Parks & Rec is offering a new online course to help those working with remote participants in meetings or classes! This class will help educators and/or business managers make sure their services are accessible to all. This online class will discuss the importance of captions and audio description and explore ways to add these to your virtual classroom/training.
Instructor Cindy Camp has worked in the field of disability services for over 25 years, and has led conference workshops in post-production captioning, accommodating students in online courses, and accessible technology.
Class meets via the Zoom platform on Tuesdays, Sept. 15 – Oct. 20, from 3:45- 4:45 p.m. Cost is $55 for the 6-week session.
Registration deadlines are in place to allow for communication prior to class. Sign up online at www.parksrec.com, or in the Parks & Rec office at 316 S. Everett High Road, Maryville.
