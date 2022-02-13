The International Festival, a Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge tradition, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the museum, 461 Outer Drive, Oak Ridge.
The festival features a variety of world cultures through performances, food, crafts, children's activities and more. Proceeds from this event benefit the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge. This event is supported by the Tennessee Arts Commission.
New for this year, CMOR members will receive free festival admission and enjoy a separate admissions line. Proof of CMOR membership will be required at the door. Free admission will be limited to those people included in the membership level. Memberships can be purchased that day.
Non-members can avoid the line and save 20% by purchasing advance tickets at https://bit.ly/CMORIF. Advance tickets are the same price as the museum’s regular admission: Adults $8, Seniors $7, Children ages 3-17 $6. Children under age 3 are admitted free.
A limited number of tickets will be available at the door: adults $12, seniors $11, children ages 3-17 $10, children under age 3 admitted free. No other discounts apply on festival Day, and no refunds will be given unless the event is canceled by CMOR.
