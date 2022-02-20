Maryville Mountaineers Pathfinders Club, a Christian youth group, will present an evening of vegetarian ethnic foods from around the world that will include many countries — Guam, Japan, Korea, Philippines, Thailand, United States, Lakota tribe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Italy, Greece, Russia, Denmark, Scotland, Wales and Ireland.
The event will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Maryville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2921 Sevierville Road, Maryville. Tickets will be sold at the door. For more information, contact Tomoko Kim at 513-766-1696
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.