Join Keep Blount Beautiful, Little River Watershed Association and Tuckaleechee Garden Club for an invasive plant removal along the Townsend Riverwalk and Arboretum from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 26. Parking is available at Campground United Methodist Church,7466 Old Tuckaleechee Road, Townsend.
Participants are asked to wear sturdy shoes/boots and long pant. Standard gloves and hand tools will be provided. Masks are also encouraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.